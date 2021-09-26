Ranking Chelsea's 5 best players against Manchester City in the Premier League

Manchester City have ended Chelsea's unbeaten run this season with a stunning display at Stamford Bridge. The Premier League champions exacted revenge for their Champions League final defeat, dominating Thomas Tuchel's side on Saturday.

Chelsea could not get the game flowing, and Thomas Tuchel's changes also did not help the Blues get back into the game. Pep Guardiola played his cards right for the first time against the German this year, managing to win after three consecutive defeats.

Thomas Tuchel went in with a 3-5-2 on Saturday. But that backfired, as Manchester City pressed high and kept the ball most of the time. Gabriel Jesus' deflected goal was enough for the Cityzens to walk away with a 1-0 win from Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here are Chelsea's top five players from their defeat against Manchester City:

#5 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Fulham vs Leeds United - Premier League

Despite coming on in the 76th minute of the game, Ruben Loftus-Cheek had more impact than most Chelsea players on the pitch. The midfielder was making his second appearance of the season. But he has all but sealed his place as the fourth-choice midfielder for Thomas Tuchel.

As soon as Ruben Loftus-Cheek came on, Chelsea had some possession in the game, and started attacking a lot more. The former Fulham loanee showed his strength in keeping the ball and carried it forward with ease. That was something the Chelsea players were unable to do throughout the game.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek ended the game with a 93% pass success and managed two dribbles as well. That was more than what N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz combined managed.

#4 Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea vs Manchester City - Premier League

Antonio Rudiger's future at Chelsea is still undecided. But the defender has shown his class in every game he has played this season. The German has established himself as a first-choice defender under Thomas Tuchel, putting on a solid display against Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva tried a lot to get behind Antonio Rudiger in the game. If it wasn't for Marcos Alonso being off position most of the time, the Manchester City duo would have struggled a lot more.

Antonio Rudiger did get booked in the game, but a tactical foul led to his name getting taken. The German made his presence felt in the box, and won two aerial duels when Manchester City made the crosses.

