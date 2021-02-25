Ranking Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 Ballon d'Or winning campaigns

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest to have ever played the sport.

In an illustrious career spanning almost two decades, the Portuguese superstar has scored many goals and won innumerable titles with club and country.

Even at an individual level, the 36-year old has stood out from the crowd, winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or award five times.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's five Ballon d'Or-winning campaigns:

#5 Ballon d'Or 2013

Cristiano Ronaldo finished 2013 without winning a title but was in blistering scoring form.

Arguably his least impressive Ballon d'Or title was the one he picked up in 2013. That was because Cristiano Ronaldo didn't win any major trophy that year, although he displayed blistering form.

The Portuguese ace finished the year as the most prolific goal-scorer with 69 goals for club and country. That tally included a staggering eight hat-tricks, despite the player struggling with injuries in the second half of the year.

Franck Ribery had a strong case for the award that year, as he played a starring role in Bayern Munich's treble-winning campaign; Cristiano Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi won two titles and one league Golden Boot that year.

However, Ronaldo was in better form than both players and deservingly won the Ballon d'Or award, his first in Real Madrid colours, after beating his Argentine rival by bagging only 3.27% more votes.

#4 Ballon d'Or 2008

Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics with Manchester United won him his first Ballon d'Or award.

It's quite incredible that despite leaving the Premier League over a decade ago, Cristiano Ronaldo is still the last player from the English top-flight to win the Ballon d'Or award.

That arrived after a truly breakout season with Manchester United, helping them to an impressive double of league and Champions League while also picking up the domestic and European Golden Boot himself.

Only 23 at the time, Cristiano Ronaldo had finally come of age and turned into the player everyone had long billed him to be - the world's best - as his prolific form translated to both collective and individual success.