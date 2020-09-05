Ranking every German to have played for Chelsea in the Premier League

There is a new German in town. Chelsea have finally announced the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayern Munich. The talented young attacking midfielder will be the second German to join the Blues this season after Timo Werner.

There have been a handful of Germans who have worn the famous blue jersey of Chelsea in the past. Some of the names have earned a special place in the heart of the Chelsea faithful while some have failed to live up to expectations.

With that in mind, here is a ranking of every German to play for the Blues since the inception of the league in 1992, apart from Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz in the Bundesliga this season:

❍ 26 games

❍ 11 goals

❍ 5 assists



Timo Werner in the Bundesliga this season:

❍ 30 games

❍ 25 goals

❍ 8 assists



Roman Abramovich's next piece of art? 🖼 pic.twitter.com/GgwfCUHMuL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 8, 2020

(Note: Sebastian Kneissl, although signed by Chelsea in 2000, has been excluded from the list as he never actually played in the Premier League)

#5 Marko Marin

Marin spent most of his time away from Stamford Bridge on loan

Once touted as a generational talent, Marko Marin now belongs to the 'what-if' list in football. Marin arrived at Chelsea in 2012 after having impressed with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen. The German, though, never lived up to his expectations at the Bridge.

Marin hardly spent much time at Chelsea despite being their player for five seasons. Several injuries, coupled with his failure to break into the star-studded Chelsea midfield, saw the German spend four of the five seasons away from the club on loan.

In his first and only season playing for Chelsea, Marin made six appearances and scored one goal.

#4 Robert Huth

Huth won two Premier League titles while playing for the Blues.

People tend to forget that Robert Huth started his career at Chelsea. The now-retired defender was one of the players who felt the brunt of the Roman Abramovich revolution. Despite making his Chelsea debut at the age of 17, Huth never really established himself in the first team.

The German was a bit-part player throughout his Chelsea career. By the time he started establishing himself, the Abramovich revolution had begun. The arrival of Jose Mourinho and his several recruits restricted game-time for the big German.

Robert Huth left Chelsea in 2006 after four seasons at the club. During this period, the defender made 40 league appearances and won the Premier League twice.

