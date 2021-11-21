Ranking the favourites to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly set to be sacked as Manchester United manager. A humiliating 4-1 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday should be the final nail in his coffin. It's a partnership that had worked for the majority of its length, but it's one that has to give way now to a brighter future.

Manchester United board decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been also approved by Glazer. Fletcher-Carrick now ready as interim solution if no instant solution is found.

Manchester United have limited options to replace Solskjaer with

Given the fact that we're halfway through the 2021-22 season, it's going to be difficult for Manchester United to find a permanent manager. Antonio Conte was available three weeks ago but he has now been appointed as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Managers don't much like taking over in the middle of a season because they tend to get judged over habits and mistakes they didn't bring about. Also, at an individual level, it feels like starting a race late.

But the Red Devils are considering quite a few names at the moment. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five favourites to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager.

#5 Roberto Martinez

Belgium Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Euro 2020: Group B

Roberto Martinez has done a good job with the Belgian national side. However, he has failed to win a single major international tournament with Belgium's golden generation and the jury is still out on whether he is an exceptional coach.

He has done some good things in his domestic career. Martinez did a great job transforming Swansea City into promotion contenders from a place of obscurity. His famous FA Cup triumph with Wigan is also a notable achievement although they did get relegated from the Premier League that season.

Due to the fact that the 2022 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, it seems unlikely that Martinez might come over to Manchester United and try to steady the ship.

#4 Luis Enrique

Spain v Sweden - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Like Roberto Martinez, Luis Enrique would prefer to stay on with the Spanish national side until the 2022 FIFA World Cup is over. But Enrique ought to be smacking his lips at the prospect of managing one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's not the kind of offer that comes around on a regular basis.

The former Barcelona manager's sides play attractive football which will be welcomed by the Old Trafford faithful. Messi has said that Enrique is the second best coach he has played under. He led Barcelona to a continental treble win in 2014-15.

Enrique is undoubtedly an elite coach and he fits the profile of the candidate that Manchester United are looking for as well. But the main problem here will be that he might not be willing to leave his job.

SPORF @Sporf ❔Would Luis Enrique be a good appointment for @ManUtd ❔Would Luis Enrique be a good appointment for @ManUtd?

