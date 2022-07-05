Ranking the first signing of every Manchester United manager since 2013

Few can debate against the fact that Manchester United have been one of the top clubs in English football since the Premier League era.

Sir Alex Ferguson led the club to multiple top-flight titles throughout his nearly three-decade long tenure at Old Trafford. However, things have gone downhill since then, with more than four permanent managers and interim boss Ralf Rangnick failing to rebuild the club.

Manchester United's managerial appointments have been disappointing

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskajer failed for a number of different reasons. A major factor in it all was the at times questionable personnel they brought into the squad.

Erik Ten Hag has now been tasked with the job of clearing out the deadwood at the club while also getting them to play attractive football again. He will need to make some smart signings to do the same and thankfully, the Dutchman does seem to have a good eye for young talents.

On that note, let's rank the first signing of each Manchester United manager since 2013.

#5 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Daniel James

Daniel James was inconsistent at Manchester United after a bright start.

Daniel James was the first of multiple players that Solskjaer signed in the summer of 2019 after he was appointed Manchester United's permanent manager.

The Norwegian added James to a squad that already had Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata to deploy on the flanks. But after offloading Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, reinforcements were due in the attacking department.

James also had a bright Premier League debut as he scored in the 4-0 victory against Chelsea on Matchday 1 of the 2019-20 season. He was also enthusiastic and full of energy in the following weeks but fell down the pecking order once the club signed Bruno Fernandes and then Edinson Cavani.

The duo impressed in their respective initial weeks at Old Trafford, which led to the Welsh winger largely playing off the bench.

After Manchester United added more forwards last summer, James was sold to Leeds United on a permanent transfer. The 24-year-old ultimately proved to be a sub-par signing for the club, recording nine goals and nine assists in 74 matches across all competitions.

#4 David Moyes - Marouane Fellaini

Marouane Fellaini largely divided opinion at Manchester United despite conjuring up some big moments.

David Moyes lasted less than a year in the job after he was chosen as Sir Alex Ferguson's heir at Old Trafford. He had previously done a terrific job at Everton and perhaps deserved to be amongst the big boys.

But his transfer strategy did not replicate that of a top manager as his first signing was Marouane Fellaini, who he brought along with him from the Toffees. For all his strength and qualities, the Belgian international lacked the skills and technique that most Manchester United players possessed in that squad.

Fellaini's first touch and understanding of the game were pretty poor. He was also often used as a secondary forward to head the ball to the striker rather than in defensive midfield, where he thrived for Everton. Although he proved effective in his role as a dominant presence upfront, he could never fully blossom at Old Trafford.

Hence, it is no surprise that Solskjaer eventually sold him in 2019, with the midfielder now plying his trade with Chinese Super League side SD Taishan.

#3 Jose Mourinho - Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly has endured an injury-prone stint at Manchester United.

Eric Bailly has simply not lived up to his potential after being signed by then Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in 2016.

The Ivory Coast ace was superb during his time at Villarreal and would have hoped to form a crucial part of United's backline under the Portuguese manager. But injuries, coupled with rash and inconsistent performances, proved to be his undoing.

Bailly never managed to nail down a starting spot at the club and eventually fell down the pecking order under Solskjaer. Despite this, he signed a new deal last year, much to the confusion of the club's fans.

The defender is still at the club and could become a valuable rotation option for Erik Ten Hag. Although his 113 appearances till now have not instilled much confidence, things could still turn around if Bailly revitalizes himself under the new boss.

#2 Erik Ten Hag - Tyrell Malacia

Tyrell Malacia will be heavily monitored in his first season at Manchester United.

Tyrell Malacia has only just been announced as the first signing in the Erik ten Hag era and the left-back will be eager to make a good impression.

Although the Dutch ace has no experience of playing in Europe's top five leagues, his performances in the Eredivisie have been nothing short of spectacular. A modern full-back by every definition of the word, Malacia is rapid and can start attacks while also maintaining sufficient defensive discipline.

He is comfortable on the ball and can dribble past defenders with a lot of ease. Malacia's overlapping runs and fairly accurate crosses are some of the key elements he will bring to Manchester United in the upcoming season.

While he is yet to make his debut for the club, Malacia is one of the most promising signings in the post-Ferguson era for the club.

#1 Louis van Gaal - Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera was often under-appreciated at Manchester United.

Ander Herrera is one of the few players who gave his all to Manchester United while he was at the club.

The Spaniard, who was signed by Louis van Gaal, had loads of energy to press the opposition and made good use of the ball in midfield. He was also often used by Van Gaal and Mourinho to man-mark certain opponents and was effective in keeping them quiet.

Herrera always worked according to the gameplan and was one of the few players who understood the art of winning the ball high up the pitch. Overall, he made 189 appearances for the Red Devils and managed to score 20 goals and provide 29 assists.

Herrera was also the Player of the Match in Manchester United's 2016-17 UEFA Europa League final victory over AFC Ajax. It remains their latest major honor.

Consequently, it is understandable why many fans were disappointed when he departed the club on a free transfer in 2019.

