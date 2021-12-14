Ranking the 5 biggest defeats in Jose Mourinho's managerial career

Despite dividing opinion, Jose Mourinho is undeniably one of the best managers in the game. From being an unsuccessful player to having a brimming trophy cabinet as a manager, Mourinho perfectly epitomises his 'the special one' sobriquet.

His charisma, coupled with his unique management style, has helped him earn success in multiple countries. However, it was at Porto where he first rose to prominence.

Porto struggled before his arrival in 2002. But the AS Roma manager, with his distinct quick-pressing style of football brought trophies galore to the club. Their stunning Champions League triumph in 2004 made headlines, catapulting Mourinho into the big league.

Mourinho subsequently enhanced his reputation and pedigree at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He is one of a handful of managers to win the Champions League with multiple clubs (Porto, Inter). Mourinho has also won league titles in three different countries (Portugal, England, Spain).

However, things haven't always been rosy for Mourinho. He has had to experience some slumps. The Portuguese tactician, despite being exceptional, has been outdone by other managers on numerous occasions.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest defeats the Portuguese has endured in his managing career thus far:

#5 Chelsea 0-3 Middlesbrough (Premier League, 2006)

Chelsea after conceding a goal against Middlesbrough

Chelsea signed Jose Mourinho in 2004 following his exploits at Porto. They perceived him as the right person to lead them into a new era.

Mourinho vindicated that decision as Chelsea became a dominant force in English football under his tutelage. The Blues won consecutive Premier League titles (2004-05 and 2005-06) to announce themselves as a force to be a reckoned with.

However, they experienced a shock defeat during this indomitable period. Chelsea were humbled 3-0 by Middlesbrough in a Premier League game in 2005-06 season. This was only the third loss Mourinho in 64 games Mourinho endured after arriving at Chelsea.

Capitalising on the Blues' lousy defending and riding on a magnificent strike from Yakubu, Middlesbrough registered a memorable win. This was also the biggest defeat of Mourinho's managerial career at that time.

#4 Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid (Champions League, 2013)

Robert Lewandowski after scoring his fourth goal against Real Madrid.

Robert Lewandowski is one of the top strikers in the game at the moment. However, it was at Borussia Dortmund where he first made his name.

During a Champions League game in 2012-13 against Real Madrid, a stunning Lewandowski quadruple sunk the illustrious visitors in the first leg in Dortmund. Mourinho's men only managed a 2-0 win in the return to be knocked out on aggregate.

That defeat essentially ended Jose Mourinho's managerial stint at Real Madrid. Los Blancos were a star-studded team, and were the better team on paper compared to Borussia Dortmund.

However, despite their inexperience and gulf in pedigree, Jurgen Klopp's men dismantled the Spanish giants. Lewandowski scored all four goals on that historic night, becoming the first player to do so in a Champions League semi-final.

Lewandowski also became the first player to score a hat-trick against Real Madrid in the continental competition. In the process, Jose Mourinho was also handed his biggest loss in the Champions League.

Although Real Madrid fought back in the second-leg, their comeback fell short as Dortmund booked an all-German final with Bayern Munich.

Following the defeat, Mourinho's relationship with his players deteriorated. He resigned from the club at the end of the season. The final nail in his coffin was struck by Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final that campaign.

