Ranking the 5 clubs Luis Suarez could join in 2022

Luis Suarez is one of the greatest strikers to have played the game. The Uruguayan broke through at Ajax before making his mark with Liverpool and then at Barcelona. He currently plays for Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Known for his determined approach to the game, Suarez is a combative striker. Despite his relatively short frame, he can hold his own, create chances and finish them with aplomb.

He is one of the only players who has outscored both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in their primes. Suarez achieved the feat in the 2015-16 season, netting 40 goals in La Liga. He finished five goals ahead of second-placed Ronaldo to secure his only Pichichi trophy (La Liga top scorer).

However, it is understandable that Luis Suarez, now 35, is seeking a less demanding challenge for himself. With the Uruguayan's contract expiring in the summer, several clubs are vying for his signature. However, the list isn't as glamorous as it would have been a decade ago.

Without further ado, here are the five clubs Luis Suarez could join in 2022:

#5 West Ham United

David Moyes has brought West Ham United up the table and firmly into the race for the top four.

David Moyes' West Ham United side are taking the Premier League by storm this season. The club are in fifth spot in the league table, just a point off fourth-placed Manchester United.

With the likes of Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio in their ranks, the Hammers look equipped to take the battle for the top four right down to the wire.

However, they lack the experience needed to maintain their form and sustain a season-long challenge. Aside from Antonio and Bowen, West Ham lack a goal threat who can also create chances.

That opens up an opportunity for the club to put in a cheeky late bid for Luis Suarez as a stop-gap option. The Uruguayan striker could prove to be an astute piece of business, and share the workload and minutes with Antonio.

Furthermore, his prior experience in the Premier League with Liverpool would allow him to settle quickly and make an impact. However, for this deal to go through, Atletico Madrid will have to secure a long-term signing to replace Suarez.

#4 Ajax

Erik Ten Hag's Ajax are playing mesmerising football this season.

Ajax have taken Europe by storm this season, finishing atop their Champions League table with a perfect record of six wins in as many games. They are also in first place in the Eredivisie standings with 48 points, two ahead of closest challengers PSV Eindhoven.

Under Erik Ten Hag, the club plays slick, quick and exciting attacking football. Sebastian Haller is their top scorer this season with 22 goals across competitions. Out of those, ten came in the Champions League group stage, with the Ivorian netting in all six games.

A return to his former club would be a tempting prospect for Luis Suarez, considering the situation they are in. Atleti, meanwhile, are competing for a place in the top four in La Liga this season after a faltering start to their title defence.

Ajax could do with an old, experienced hand. El Pistolero might relish the opportunity to add to the solitary Eredivisie title he won with the club back in 2011.

