Ranking the 5 clubs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could join in 2022

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the most exciting, prolific, quick and clinical strikers in world football. His ability to single-handedly win games for his teams owing to his goalscoring exploits is incredible.

The Gabon captain has played 580 career club games, scoring 294 goals and providing 111 assists. While he usually plays a direct role in making darting runs behind the defence, The striker has added combination play to his arsenal in recently. He combines well with his teammates to construct aesthetically pleasing and effective moves towards goal.

However, the Gabon international has been in hot water with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta due to disciplinary issues. That has resulted in the striker getting stripped off the Arsenal captaincy and indefinitely frozen out of the first team. Many believe it's the end of the road for the Gabonese at Arsenal.

On that note, here's a look at the five clubs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could join this year:

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

Mauricio Pochettino has been less than convincing as Paris Saint-Germain manager.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) currently have Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe as their striker options. With the Argentine failing to impress, though, the club are on the lookout for his replacement. Meanwhile, PSG are hopeful of Mbappe staying on in Paris despite Real Madrid's strong interest in his services.

Considering Aubameyang's exile at Arsenal, he could be a good option for PSG. He has the pace and directness of Mbappe, and the maturity and composure of Icardi. The fact that he has Ligue 1 experience, having played with Saint-Etienne, is significant.

He assisted Saint-Étienne’s winner in the 2013 Coupe de la Ligue final vs Rennes, which saw Auba win his first career title.



Given that Aubameyang is 32, he could be tempted to secure a move to a cash-rich club, in what could be his last major paycheque. Considering PSG's dominance in France, the Gabonese is almost guaranteed to walk away with silverware every season.

Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino were teammates at PSG in their playing days. Their amicable relationship could also prove beneficial for this deal going forward.

#4 Borussia Dortmund

Marco Rose has taken charge of a young and exciting Borussia Dortmund side.

Borussia Dortmund is the club where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang established himself as one of the best strikers of his generation. Signed by then-manager Jurgen Klopp in 2013, the Gabonese spent four highly prolific and successful years with the Black and Yellow.

He has scored 141 goals and provided 44 assists in 214 appearances for Dortmund. In his five Bundesliga seasons, the Gabon international hit double-digit goal tallies in all of them. He won the Bundesliga Golden Boot in 2016-17, scoring 31 goals in 32 games.

GOAL India @Goal_India Blessed with searing pace, Auba was a threat to any defence. And soon, he established himself as one of the best forwards in the Bundesliga. In fact, he was the only player to have beaten Robert Lewandowski to the Golden Boot in the last five years when he scored 31 in 2016-17. Blessed with searing pace, Auba was a threat to any defence. And soon, he established himself as one of the best forwards in the Bundesliga. In fact, he was the only player to have beaten Robert Lewandowski to the Golden Boot in the last five years when he scored 31 in 2016-17. https://t.co/90TJoXqQay

Despite his goalscoring exploits, Aubameyang was unfortunate not to have won the Bundesliga title with Dortmund.

However, with Erling Haaland's imminent exit around the corner, the door could be open for the Gabonese to make a fairy-tale return to BvB. With Aubameyang currently frozen out of Arsenal's first team, Dortmund getting him on the cheap is a strong possibility.

Dortmund would then be able to redirect the remainder of the profits from Haaland's transfer towards investing in a younger striker as a backup.

