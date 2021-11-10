Ranking Germany's 5 Ballon d'Or winners

Germany is one of the biggest footballing nations, enjoying tremendous success on the biggest stages over the years. In their illustrious history, the Germans have won the FIFA World Cup four times, among other notable accolades. Undoubtedly, they boast a trophy-laden history in football, with their last World Cup trophy coming in 2014.

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious prize which decides the best footballer of the year. It has been won by many great footballers from various nations over the years.

Germany have dominated the Ballon d'Or podium as a nation, with five German players having won the award in history. These five players have won the award a total of seven times. Barring Germany, only Italy have five players from their nation to win the coveted award.

Being one of the most decorated sides in international football, Germany has seen many great footballers rise up and excel over the years. The Ballon d'Or is only reserved for the greatest of the greats and some German legends were up to the task. .

On that note, let's take a look at Germany's five Ballon d'Or winners:

#5 Matthias Sammer

Jonas Thern and Matthias Sammer

Matthias Sammer was the last German player to have won the Ballon d'Or award. Sammer excelled as a 'libero' or a sweeper later in his career, helping his club and country reach unparalleled heights.

Sammer's tactical intelligence and composure made him one of the best of his era. Standing tall in central-defense, he was a difficult man to beat for the forwards. He was also integral to his side with his ability to initiate attacks.

Borussia Dortmund @BlackYellow



👕 Appearances (153)

⚽️ Goals (23)

🅰️ Assists (24)

🏆 Trophies (5)



1996 European Player of the Year 🌟 BVB Legend #TBT Spotlight: Matthias Sammer👕 Appearances (153)⚽️ Goals (23)🅰️ Assists (24)🏆 Trophies (5)1996 European Player of the Year 🌟 BVB Legend #TBT Spotlight: Matthias Sammer👕 Appearances (153) ⚽️ Goals (23) 🅰️ Assists (24) 🏆 Trophies (5)1996 European Player of the Year 🌟 https://t.co/2HVAG18Q8g

Sammer helped Germany win Euro 1996, adjudged as the Player of the Tournament. He had a terrific year with Borussia Dortmund, helping them win the Champions League. For his exploits, Sammer deservingly won the 1996 Ballon d'Or, becoming the fifth player from Germany to win the award.

#4 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

An exceptional goalscorer, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, won two consecutive Ballon d'Ors in 1980 and 1981. The German forward had a penchant for popping up at the biggest moments, as evident from his nine goals in three World Cup campaigns.

Rummenigge was sensational for Bayern Munich, playing an integral role in their two European Cup wins. During his ten-year tenure with the Bavarians, the legendary forward made 422 appearances and scored 217 goals.

During Rummenigge's second Ballon d'Or win, three players from Germany occupied the podium. It was a rare sight to have three players from the same nation occupy the top three spots. Rummenigge, Paul Breitner and Bernd Schuster made it possible.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh