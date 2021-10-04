Ranking Liverpool's 5 best players in 2-2 draw against Manchester City | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool vs Manchester City lived up to its expectations once again as the two Premier League heavyweights put on a show at Anfield. The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by the Cityzens, with all four goals coming in a cracking second half.

Following a goalless first half which saw just one shot on target from both teams, the game burst into life after the break. Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead thanks to a pin-point assist from Mohamed Salah before Phil Foden's driven shot saw Manchester City pull level.

Mo Salah then took matters into his own hands and scored a scintillating solo goal to restore Liverpool's lead in the 75th minute. The Egyptian left several Manchester City players on the floor as he eased past them and slotted in to send The Kop buzzing.

The joy did not last long as Kevin de Bruyne equalized within five minutes with a left-footed curler. Alisson and Liverpool's defenders could do very little about the Belgian's shot as it had insane power, curl, and accuracy.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City orchestrated several attacks, and the game was wide open in the last 10 minutes. However, neither could find the back of the net again. The two teams ended up sharing points, leaving the Reds in second place in the Premier League table, while the Cityzens sit in third place.

Here are Liverpool's top 5 players from the 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

5 Liverpool players who impressed against Manchester City

#5 - Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane scored the opening goal of the Liverpool v Manchester City game

Sadio Mane had a decent game but is still far from the standards he set in previous seasons.

The Senegal star scored the opening goal of the game, and it was a well-placed shot to beat Ederson. However, he did keep giving the ball away regularly and was unable to get past Kyle Walker on most occasions today.

Sunday's performance was one of Sadio Mane's best this season, but he needs to build on this and be more confident with the ball.

#4 - Alisson

Alisson Becker was impressive between the sticks for Liverpool

Alisson had no chance of saving either of Manchester City's goals but did well to keep Phil Foden out multiple times in the first half. His positioning was exceptional, and it troubled the Cityzens a lot as they could not get past him despite several half-decent attempts.

One poor clearance was the only flaw in the Brazilian's game. However, that has become a part of his game in the last few months, and it is something he makes up for by making good saves.

