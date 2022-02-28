Ranking Liverpool's 5 best players against Chelsea | EFL Cup final 2021-22

Looking to snatch their first domestic cup in a decade, Liverpool took on Chelsea in Sunday’s highly-anticipated EFL Cup final at Wembley.

The prestigious stadium in London held its breath as the two Premier League heavyweights exchanged blows for 120 minutes, but a breakthrough wasn’t to come. It finally boiled down to penalties, in which all of the Reds’ 11 players converted to bring the trophy home.

To no one’s surprise, Jurgen Klopp instructed his men to win the ball higher up the pitch. The men in red won the ball just fine, but were unable to use it effectively themselves. After a jittery opening quarter of an hour, Liverpool started looking like their familiar selves and started stringing meaningful passes together. In the 17th minute, Sadio Mane got on the end of a sumptuous Trent Alexander-Arnold cross but failed to keep his effort on target.

The Senegalese got another excellent opportunity in the 30th minute, but Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy came to the west London side’s rescue.

In the second half, a seemingly perfect set-piece routine saw Joel Matip hit the back of the net for the Reds. Unfortunately, the VAR sanctioned Virgil van Dijk for obstruction of play in the build-up and chalked it out for offside.

Jurgen Klopp’s men came close a couple more times over the course of the match but could not breach Mendy’s resistance. Following a goalless end to the encounter, the match went into penalties, and the Reds managed to net 11 consecutive spot-kicks to win the game.

Here are five players who shone in the nine-time EFL Cup champions’ hard-fought win over Chelsea:

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

FC Internazionale v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold once again showed why he is rated as one of the best attack-minded defenders in the world.

He produced inch-perfect crosses and passes at will, registering a whopping six key passes against the Blues.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ Trent Alexander-Arnold (6 - 2022)

◉ Kai Havertz (5 - 2022)

◎ David Silva (5 - 2016)



Two ballers went head-to-head. Most chances created in a League Cup final since 2013/14:◉ Trent Alexander-Arnold (6 - 2022)◉ Kai Havertz (5 - 2022)◎ David Silva (5 - 2016)Two ballers went head-to-head. Most chances created in a League Cup final since 2013/14:◉ Trent Alexander-Arnold (6 - 2022)◉ Kai Havertz (5 - 2022)◎ David Silva (5 - 2016)Two ballers went head-to-head. 😤

Although the goal was ruled out by VAR, his delivery for Mane, which led to Matip’s header in the 67th minute, was pure gold.

Slotted his penalty into the top-left corner to maintain the Reds’ perfect spot-kick run.

#4 Virgil van Dijk

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

Sitting at the heart of the Merseysiders’ defense, Virgil van Dijk made sure nothing untoward happened at the back.

He was focused, firm, and was unlucky to be penalized for the Reds’ disallowed goal in the second half.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ Steve McManaman

◉ Didier Drogba

◉ Virgil van Dijk



Another titanic display from VVD. Only three players have been named Man of the Match in a Champions League final and a League Cup Final:◉ Steve McManaman◉ Didier Drogba◉ Virgil van DijkAnother titanic display from VVD. Only three players have been named Man of the Match in a Champions League final and a League Cup Final:◉ Steve McManaman◉ Didier Drogba◉ Virgil van DijkAnother titanic display from VVD. 😤 https://t.co/YfZnNBFj3O

The big Dutchman registered six clearances, won eight aerial duels, registered six long balls, and made 72 accurate passes with 88.9 percent accuracy.

Took his penalty expertly as well, beating Kepa Arrizabalaga for pace.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar