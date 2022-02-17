Ranking Liverpool's 5 best players against Inter Milan | UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16

Liverpool extended their winning run in the Champions League with a clinical 2-0 triumph over Inter Milan in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash on Wednesday night.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah each scored a goal in the second half to secure the Reds' seventh consecutive win in the Champions League this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side came into the match as favorites, courtesy of their perfect group stage run. But getting the job done at the San Siro was never going to be a straightforward affair.

In the early exchanges, the visitors struggled to get a foothold in the match and gave possession away cheaply. Inter thrived on the Reds’ hesitancy and got the first real chance of the match in the sixth minute. Unfortunately, their star striker Lautaro Martinez could not keep his effort on target.

The Merseyside giants responded with an attempt of their own, but Sadio Mane’s disappointing header failed to trouble Inter keeper Samir Handanovic. A couple of minutes later, Hakan Calhanoglu rattled the underside of the bar, which was by far the hosts' best chance of the half.

Chances were at a premium for the Reds in the opening minutes of the second half. Jurgen Klopp’s side were pegged back time and again by Inter’s determination, but the Premier League outfit's persistence ultimately paid off in the 75th minute.

Firmino’s glancing header gave the Merseysiders the lead before Salah’s sumptuous 83rd minute strike sealed a comfortable win.

Here are five Liverpool stars who helped them take a major step towards the Champions League quarter-finals with a win over Inter on Wednesday night:

#5 Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

22-year-old Ibrahima Konate started alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds’ defense on Wednesday night.

Despite not playing regularly since his move to Anfield from RB Leipzig last summer, Konate looked ice-cool at the back, rarely putting a foot wrong.

TheKop.com @TheKop_com Colossal performance from Konate tonight Colossal performance from Konate tonight 💪🔴 https://t.co/rarpzq6HFG

Konate had to be wary of the double threat of Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez on Wednesday night. He used his physicality to smother Martinez and awareness to nullify Dzeko's aerial threat.

In the 62nd minute, he stopped Dzeko from scoring from close range, putting his body in the way of the Bosnian’s right-footed effort. An excellent shift by the young centre-back.

#4 Roberto Firmino

FC Internazionale v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Diogo Jota got the nod to start at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

However, after the Portuguese twisted his ankle, Klopp decided to take the Portuguese off at half-time and bring on Roberto Firmino.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Bobby & Ronnie. Roberto Firmino has now scored as many Champions League goals as Ronaldinho (18). 🤙Bobby & Ronnie. #UCL Roberto Firmino has now scored as many Champions League goals as Ronaldinho (18). 🤙Bobby & Ronnie. #UCL https://t.co/jWWA60sjig

Like magic, the Reds’ build-up play improved as they started getting more space inside the box and looked like a more cohesive side.

In the 75th minute, the Brazilian did what he was brought in to do, breaking the deadlock.

Latching on to Andy Robertson’s inch-perfect delivery from a corner, Firmino effortlessly guided his glancing header past Handanovic to give his side the lead.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar