Ranking Liverpool's 5 best players against Leeds United | Premier League 2021-22

On a night when Manchester United were being outclassed by Atletico Madrid, Liverpool showed why they are hailed as one of the best in the business.

Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League title contenders ran rampant against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, bagging an emphatic 6-0 win at Anfield.

Braces from AFCON finalists Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and a goal each from Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk ensured the Merseysiders’ commanding victory. The win saw the Reds move within three points of defending champions Manchester City in the league standings.

Contrary to what the scoreline suggests, the Whites were not miserable in the opening exchanges, and were stringing passes together quite effortlessly. Unfortunately, misery struck when Andy Robertson's cross caught Stuart Dallas’ outstretched arm inside Leeds’ box.

Salah took the resulting penalty and made no mistake in breaking the deadlock. Joel Matip then doubled the home side’s advantage in the 30th minute, getting on the end of a neat Liverpool counter-attack.

Five minutes later, Luke Ayling brought Mane down inside the penalty area and the referee once again pointed to the spot. Like clockwork, Salah stepped up and doubled his tally to put the game out of Leeds’ reach.

The visitors took a more cautious approach in the second half and kept the Reds at bay for 35 minutes. Unfortunately for them, the floodgates opened once again in the final 10 minutes, and Mane and Van Dijk made the most of it.

The Senegalese hit a brace and Van Dijk scored a header from close range to seal a 6-0 win for Klopp’s men.

Here are five Liverpool stars who stood out in their six-star performance over a miserable Leeds:

#5 Luis Diaz

With Sadio Mane operating a bit more centrally, Luis Diaz got the opportunity to weave his magic down the left flank. While his dribbling was top-notch, the Colombian's blinding pace and neat pressing did not let Leeds settle on the ball.

Diaz dispatched a sweet curling effort in the fourth minute, but Mane, unfortunately, got in its path and the ball went out for a goal kick.

He came close again in the 23rd minute, but lost his footing in the most crucial moment and failed to trouble Illan Meslier.

Diaz also made two key passes, won ten duels, and successfully completed six dribbles.

#4 Joel Matip

Joel Matip scored Liverpool’s second goal against Leeds United on Wednesday night and it was a peach of a finish.

The centre-back carried the ball forward, fed it to Salah, got it back, and finally applied a right-footed striker’s finish to beat Meslier.

To no one’s surprise, Matip was rock solid at the back as well. He performed three clearances, intercepted once, won both his duels, and attempted a tackle.

Overall, it was a perfect outing by the former Schalke man.

