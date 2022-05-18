Ranking Liverpool's 5 best players against Southampton | Premier League 2021-22

Hoping to take the Premier League title race down to the final matchday, Liverpool traveled to Southampton in search of maximum points on Tuesday night (17 May).

The Reds, who were trailing Manchester City by four points, needed a win to keep themselves alive in the title race. It was far from straightforward, but the Merseyside giants' quality ultimately shone through, with them registering a 2-1 comeback win over the Saints.

The victory sees Jurgen Klopp’s side move within a point of Manchester City, meaning that the title race will ultimately be decided on matchday 38.

Klopp made a plethora of changes for the Reds’ trip to the Saint Mary's Stadium. The much-changed XI took some time to click into gear, which allowed the hosts to create some opportunities in the opening quarter of an hour. After heroically saving Armando Broja’s goalbound effort in the 10th minute, Alisson Becker was convincingly beaten by an exceptional Nathan Redmond strike three minutes later.

Liverpool soon found the back of the net through Roberto Firmino. However, much to the dismay of traveling fans, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Their equalizer finally came in the 27th minute through Takumi Minamino’s brilliant right-footed strike. Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Firmino came close to doubling the Reds’ tally in the first half, but could not hit their shots with enough accuracy.

A couple more efforts went in vain in the second half before Joel Matip put the Anfield outfit in front with a looping header in the 67th minute. Southampton tried to respond in the dying embers through Redmond, but Alisson, that time, was up to the challenge.

Here are five Liverpool players who lived up to the billing in their crucial win over Southampton on matchday 37:

#5 Joel Matip

Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League

With Virgil van Dijk rested for the Reds’ trip to Southampton, Joel Matip started as the most experienced defender in the team.

The Cameroonian had a tough time in the beginning against Armando Broja, but he made sure he recovered from his nervy start. Matip also charged forward when he got the chance, covered for Joe Gomez at right-back, and scored the winner in the 67th minute.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 8 - Joel Matip has ended on the winning side in all eight Premier League matches when he's scored, while he's only lost 10 of his 125 Premier League appearances (8%), the lowest ratio of any of the 1,081 players to appear at least 100 times in the competition's history. Dominant. 8 - Joel Matip has ended on the winning side in all eight Premier League matches when he's scored, while he's only lost 10 of his 125 Premier League appearances (8%), the lowest ratio of any of the 1,081 players to appear at least 100 times in the competition's history. Dominant. https://t.co/uNR7yutSbT

Mohamed Elyounoussi’s failed corner-kick clearance fell to Matip near the far post. The centre-back reacted quicker than Kyle Walker-Peters to get in front of him and direct a looping header past Alex McCarthy.

Matip also made three interceptions, won an aerial duel, and accurately delivered three of his five long balls.

#4 Takumi Minamino

Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League

In Mohamed Salah’s absence, Takumu Minamino deservedly got the opportunity to showcase his talents on the right wing on Tuesday night.

The Japan international was quick, pressed diligently, and scored an excellent first-half goal, making full use of the rare first-team opportunity.

SPORF @Sporf 11 Shots on Target

11 Goals



Takumi Minamino has scored with every shot he has had on target this season!



Clinical! 11 Shots on Target11 GoalsTakumi Minamino has scored with every shot he has had on target this season!Clinical! 🎯11 Shots on Target ⚽11 Goals🔥Takumi Minamino has scored with every shot he has had on target this season! 👊Clinical! https://t.co/18j7ioXJ41

Jota superbly placed the ball in Minamino’s path, who had burst into the box from the right wing. He took a couple of touches and dispatched an unstoppable shot at McCarthy’s goal before Jack Stephens could put in a block.

The ball arrowed into the top-right corner to put the Merseysiders on level terms. Minamino also attempted a key pass, won four duels, and completed a clearance against the Saints.

#3 Roberto Firmino

Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League

Having recently returned from a foot injury, Roberto Firmino got the opportunity to serve as the team’s centre-forward against Southampton on Tuesday.

He could not get on the scoresheet, but produced an excellent performance, helping the Reds maintain a foothold in the game.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Man of the Match, Roberto Firmino 🍾

His most dribbles completed (4), shots (5) and successful passes (38) in a Premier League match this season Man of the Match, Roberto Firmino 🍾His most dribbles completed (4), shots (5) and successful passes (38) in a Premier League match this season https://t.co/ZhTqwNp3iK

Firmino’s pressing was on point as he brought his teammates into play, created chances, and carried the ball brilliantly into dangerous areas.

Against Southampton, Firmino played three key passes, won five duels, completed four of five dribbles, and took five shots.

He also scored wonderfully with a header effort in the first half, but it was chalked off as offside.

#2 Konstantinos Tsimikas

Chelsea v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Final

Andy Robertson is currently Liverpool’s first-choice left-back, but his deputy Konstantinos Tsimikas is doing everything in his power to dislodge him.

He makes almost every opportunity count, showing Jurgen Klopp that he is there whenever he needs him. With Robertson rested against Southampton, Klopp needed Tsimikas to step up to the plate and deliver and that’s exactly what the left-back did.

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC



Every time he steps in he performs Kostas Tsimikas has to be the best back-up full-back in the Premier League.Every time he steps in he performs Kostas Tsimikas has to be the best back-up full-back in the Premier League.Every time he steps in he performs 👏

He was a constant threat down his channel, created chances at will, and played a big role in the Reds’ win.

In the 67th minute, Tsimikas swung in a corner, which went straight to Elyounoussi. The midfielder botched his clearance and fed it straight to Matip, who tucked away the opportunity with a looping header.

Apart from delivering the all-important corner, Tsimikas provided four key passes, won five of six duels, put in three tackles, and cleared the ball twice.

#1 James Milner

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool skipper James Milner started as a holding midfielder against the Saints on Tuesday night but switched to right-back after Joe Gomez’s injury-induced substitution.

The versatile veteran was not only rock solid in the middle of the park but put his best foot forward on the right flank as well.

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times James Milner vs. Southampton



93% Pass accuracy

4/4 Accurate long passes

6 Chances created

1/2 Shots on target

8/10 Duels won

4/4 Tackles won

10 Recoveries



Make no mistake, at 36 years old Milner is still capable of bossing a Premier League game. James Milner vs. Southampton93% Pass accuracy4/4 Accurate long passes6 Chances created1/2 Shots on target8/10 Duels won4/4 Tackles won10 RecoveriesMake no mistake, at 36 years old Milner is still capable of bossing a Premier League game. https://t.co/4rdsCgFApW

Milner registered a whopping 86 passes, played six key passes, accurately delivered all four attempted long balls, and won eight of 10 duels.

He also put in four tackles, cleared the ball once, and drew two fouls. It was a faultless shift by the ever-reliable 36-year-old.

