Ranking Liverpool's best January signings of the Premier League era

The January transfer window allows clubs to bolster their squads midway through the season. It has seen some extraordinary deals concluding over the years.

Liverpool, in particular, are among the shrewdest operators in the market and have used the window wisely in recent years. Several of the Reds' winter signings have gone on to become an important part of their squad.

On that note, here's a list of Liverpool's best three January signings in the Premier League era.

#3 Philippe Coutinho

Premier League

Philippe Coutinho went on to become one of the finest creative midfielders in Europe after joining the Reds from Inter Milan during the winter transfer window of 2013.

The Brazil international played 201 games across all competitions for the Reds, registering 54 goals and 45 assists. He was part of the PFA Team of the Year 2014-15 and also won the Liverpool Player of the Season accolade twice.

Coutinho left the Reds to join Barcelona during the January window of 2018. However, he failed to replicate his Anfield form at Camp Nou and is currently playing for Qatar Stars League club Al-Duhail.

#2 Luis Suarez

- Premier League

Luis Suarez joined Liverpool from Ajax during the winter transfer window of 2011. The Uruguayan is regarded as among the best strikers in the Reds' history.

Suarez played 133 games across all competitions during his time at Anfield, recording 82 goals and 46 assists. He won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2013-14 and was also named in the Premier League Team of the Season twice. The Uruguayan helped the Merseyside outfit win one Football League Cup. Suarez left the Reds to join Barcelona during the summer window of 2014.

#1 Virgil van Dijk

- Premier League

Virgil van Dijk is considered among the greatest Premier League signings in Premier League history. The Dutch international completely transformed Liverpool after joining from Southampton during the January transfer window of 2018.

He has played 179 Premier League games for the Reds so far, scoring 17 goals and assisting 10 more. Van Dijk won the Premier League Player of the Season in 2018-19 and was also named in the Premier League Team of the Season on three separate occasions.

The Dutch international helped the Reds one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy among other honours. Van Dijk has been named Liverpool's captain at the start of the ongoing season. He will look to play a key role for the club in the coming years.