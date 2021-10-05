Ranking Manchester City's 5 best players in 2-2 draw against Liverpool | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City are looking to retain their Premier League title and the Cityzens showed they could really accomplish the same over the weekend. Despite being held to a 2-2 draw at Liverpool, Pep Guardiola's side seemingly sealed themselves as the team to beat.

Sadio Mane handed Liverpool the lead early in the second half before Phil Foden pulled Manchester City level. Mohamed Salah then pulled off some magic with a stunning solo goal but that too was canceled out after Kevin de Bruyne struck in the 80th minute.

Speaking after the game, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said:

"I’m very pleased with the way we played, the result we cannot change. The way we played in Stamford Bridge, Paris and here, shows we are a great team. When my team play the way three games - we cannot forget which team we played. Liverpool one of the best three teams in the world - you played with courage and personality like we have done - we played here at a good level."

Guardiola added:

"Today, we didn’t lose but the draw is good, we just need to continue. I pray the players come back from international break safe. In the first half they didn’t have one chance. But in the second half we knew it with their momentum, but how we reacted was brilliant. The last two times we've been here we played with huge personality. I’m so pleased with that."

Here are Manchester City's 5 best players in 2-2 draw against Liverpool:

#5 Kyle Walker

Manchester City's Kyle Walker (left) attempts to tackle Liverpool's Diogo Jota.

Kyle Walker was on top of his game once again and drove a lot into the final third. He looked to get Manchester City all three points towards the end and even made a stunning run, but Kevin de Bruyne's pass was blocked.

The Englishman has shown why he was bought by Pep Guardiola and continues to deliver in the big games. He was easily Manchester City's best defender against Liverpool. Walker recorded a shot, won a foul, and completed 77% of his passes against the Reds.

#4 - Rodri

Rodri in action for Manchester City.

The block Rodri made to deny Fabinho will very likely prove to be one of the decisive moments in the Premier League title race this season. The Spaniard was in complete control of midfield once again and made things difficult for Jordan Henderson and co. by constantly closing them down.

Rodri has been one of Manchester City's best players this season and Pep Guardiola will be hoping he can keep his form going. The 25-year-old ended the game with two tackles, a shot and 85% passing accuracy.

