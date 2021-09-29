Ranking Manchester City's 5 best players against PSG in the UEFA Champions League

Manchester City came into the PSG clash on Tuesday night full of confidence following a 1-0 win over Chelsea. However, Pep Guardiola's side could not repeat the same in France and lost 2-0.

Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi scored in either half to help the Ligue1 side pick up a comfortable win. The Cityzens could not control the tempo of the game, and PSG kept nullifying their attack.

However, Pep Guardiola was happy with his players and claimed he was satisfied with the way they played. In the post-match interview, he said:

"We dealt with PSG first of all, but we know it's impossible to control Leo for 90 minutes. What we have done is minimize, as much as possible, these kind of options and create the chances that we could create and I'm satisfied with the way we played. People can't deny that we were there. We arrived here, we did our game, but it's always a risk when you lose the ball and they can make one pass, especially with (Marco) Verratti, an exceptional, extraordinary player, and make contact with Neymar and Messi and they can run, it's difficult."

Here are the top 5 Manchester City players from their 2-0 defeat at PSG:

#5 - Bernardo Silva

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

After a stunning performance against Chelsea, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City fans were looking forward to more of the same from Bernardo Silva. However, the Portuguese could not bring out his best and was just a shadow of himself.

Silva missed two golden chances to level the game, even missing a tap-in from two yards out. Raheem Sterling's header came off the crossbar, and Gianluigi Donnarumma got his fingertips to the rebound. That proved crucial as the ball spun a little, making it difficult for the Portuguese star, and his shot came off the crossbar too.

Apart from that, Bernardo Silva did not have a lot of chances to get into the PSG box but did help in the link-up play with Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne.

#4 - Rodri

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

Rodri had the most arduous task of the day despite Manchester City defenders coming up against Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The Spaniard had to ensure there was no fluidity between the PSG midfield and attack, but he received little to no help from his teammates.

The Manchester City star made six vital tackles in the game and was the one making things difficult for PSG in their attack. Rodri made crucial interceptions and lunged into tackles.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava