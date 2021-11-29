Ranking Manchester City's 5 best players against West Ham | Premier League 2021-22

Reigning champions Manchester City secured a valuable victory against in-form side West Ham at a snowy Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho helped the Citizens score twice. Manuel Lanzini pulled one back for West Ham in the dying moments of the game.

Manchester City and West Ham are both in superb form so far in the Premier League campaign. Pep Guardiola's men kept the pressure on league leaders Chelsea with a hard fought win while the Hammers are still fourth in the table. City are now just one point off the top with Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

West Ham gave their all in difficult conditions at the Etihad Stadium. However, two consecutive defeats left David Moyes' side level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal.

City dominated proceedings by keeping the ball, with Gundogan giving them the lead in the 33rd minute of the game. Snowfall caused delays at the start of the second half but City saw off the Hammers' late push for an equalizer.

Fernandinho's strike in the 90th minute sealed the game with Lanzini getting the consolation goal for West Ham.

On that note, let's take a look at

Manchester City's 5 best players against West Ham

Special mention: Fernandinho, who was City's second goalscorer, spent just eight minutes on the pitch.

#5 Ruben Dias

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Ruben Dias started alongside partner-in-crime Aymeric Laporte and had an almost perfect game. At the heart of Manchester City's defense, the Portuguese was flawless. However, a late consolation goal from Lanzini in 94th minute ruined Dias' 10/10 outing against West Ham.

Dias grew in confidence as the match progressed, stamping his authority with his towering presence. The centre-back registered two tackles, had 90% pass accuracy and won four out of seven ground duels. Dias had the perfect match, keeping the likes of Lanzini and Pablo Fornals in check.

#4 Bernardo Silva

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Bernado Silva had another great match but was unlucky not to get his name on the scoresheet. The Portuguese midfielder consistently knocked on West Ham's defense, showing urgency to get things moving in the final third.

Silva troubled West Ham defenders with his immaculate passing and supreme link-up play. The 27-year-old was the fulcrum of the Manchester City team and was the one connecting the midfield with the attack.

Ty Paul @tyjpaul calm from Jesus. West Ham never really threatened in the 2nd half. Bernardo Silva is a wizard. Good result. calm from Jesus. West Ham never really threatened in the 2nd half. Bernardo Silva is a wizard. Good result.

Silva had 89% passing accuracy and won 50% of the duels throughout the game.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh