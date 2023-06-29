Ranking Manchester City's top 5 most expensive signings in history

Manchester City have not looked back since they were taken over by Sheikh Mansour through the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008. Since then they have won seven Premier League titles, three FA Cups, six League Cups and one UEFA Champions League.

A lot of this success since was helped by the backing they received since the takeover. City have seen some of the best players in Europe play for them in recent years; and with that comes some big transfer fees.

But with all this success, how do City's top five most expensive signings in history rank? Let's find out.

#5 Jack Grealish - £100m (biggest transfer fee)

Jack Grealish (right)

It was a tough first season for Jack Grealish on a personal note as he arrived from Aston Villa for a record breaking fee. However, in the 2022-23 season, he has shown his ability as he has played a key part in City winning the treble.

Grealish played 50 games across all competitions this season, compared to 39 games last season. It can take time to adapt to Pep Guardiola's style of football and it seemed that Grealish was able to do that this season.

It was a large fee for Grealish and that added pressure on his performances. However, if he can continue to perform like he did last season, then he will make up for that £100m if he hasn't already.

#4 Riyad Mahrez - £60m (5th biggest transfer fee)

Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez has been at City for five seasons after signing from Leicester City, a club where he famously won the Premier League and the PFA Player of the Year.

Since signing for City, Mahrez has been a very consistent performer. The Algerian winger has got over ten goal contributions in the league every season since signing.

Despite good performances, Mahrez has often seen rotation from Guardiola since signing for City. However, the rotation Guardiola utilises has been successful in winning every trophy available and Mahrez has been crucial to that.

#3 Ruben Dias - £62m (3rd biggest transfer fee)

Ruben Dias (right)

Ruben Dias made an immediate impact when he arrived from Benfica in the 2020/21 season. He was given major praise as City retained the Premier League title as he brought composure, leadership and defensive qualities to the backline.

He was named FWA Player of the Year, City's Player of the Season and the Premier League Player of the Season for 2020/21.

There has been further success for Dias since the first season. City have won the Premier League each season he has played and he was instrumental in their treble last season.

Before Dias arrived City's defence looked slightly more fragile than usual. But since the Portuguese defender's arrival they have not looked back.

#2 Rodri - £60m (4th biggest transfer fee)

Rodrigo Hernandez

Rodri is a Pep Guardiola player through and through. He plays as the deepest midfielder for City, breaking up play and contributing to the build up with excellent technical qualities.

He is crucial for City, this can be seen from his minutes played this season as City won the treble. Rodri played 4,476 minutes (according to transfermarkt), which is more than any other City player. In each of Rodri's seasons at City, he has featured in the top five for minutes played.

Perhaps his most important moment in a City shirt came in June 2023. With the Champions League final locked at 0-0 against Inter Milan, City needed a hero. Up steps Rodri in the 68th minute to fire the ball past Andre Onana in net from just inside the box. It was a goal that ended up winning the game for City; confirming the Champions League and a historic treble.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne - £65m (2nd biggest transfer fee)

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has been an undoubted success since signing for City from Wolfsburg. The Belgian midfielder has been at City for eight seasons and has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and a Champions League.

He is an extremely creative player, which has seen him collect 102 assists over the seasons in the Premier League. This makes him the fourth all-time for most assists in the Premier League.

Amongst team success, De Bruyne has won a lot of individual awards. He has been named City's Player of the Season on four occasions, the PFA Player of the Year twice, Premier League Player of the Season twice and more.

These kind of awards in seasons where City have won multiple trophies show the impact De Bruyne has had since signing.

