Ranking Newcastle United's transfers in the 2022 January transfer window

Newcastle United have the richest club owners in the world. In October 2021, they were taken over by the Saudi Arabia-led PIF consortium.

When it comes to transfers, that is an extremely favorable place to be in. The troubling aspect of the situation, however, is that they are currently languishing in the relegation zone.

So their transfers in January needed to be ones that would have an impact immediately. Throughout the month, they were linked with moves for several players, but they ended the window by signing five new faces.

Newcastle United spent $113 million in January. In doing so they have effectively upgraded on five of the eight starting positions they would have wanted to work on.

Let's look at these signings and rank them.

Just because this is ranked bottom here doesn't mean it's a bad deal. Signing a striker who has consistently scored double-digit goals is a very good deal. Wood has been very reliable for Burnley over the years and can be very important to Newcastle United if he can find his feet in front of goal.

He will most likely form a striking duo with Callum Wilson and expect him to feast on crosses from the likes of Saint-Maximin and Trippier. The 6"3' man from New Zealand is also very adept at holding the ball up which can help Newcastle move up the field.

The only downside is Newcastle United paid Burnley $33 million, which they used to buy Wouy Weghorst. The Dutchman has a similar profile and style and is almost certainly an upgrade on Wood.

Aston Villa signed Lucas Digne this window meaning that Matt Targett was without a starting berth at Villa Park. Newcastle United swooped in to pick up the left back on loan. The Magpies are crying out for some defensive solidarity and Targett will be important in that regard.

The 26-year-old is a real workhorse and contributes in creating moves up the field as well. Targett isn't world class but considering Newcastle United's current need is to avoid relegation, he is more than adequate enough.

