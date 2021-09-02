Ranking Premier League clubs' transfer window 2021/22: Arsenal's signings and outgoings

The transfer window has officially shut. In this article, we are going to rate each Premier League team based on their transfer activity. We begin with Arsenal.

Arsenal are last in the league with a -9 goal difference and are yet to open their account for this season in terms of both points earned and goals scored.

Going into the transfer window, a lot had to be done at Arsenal. They had some deadwood they needed to shift and sign players. While they did manage to get some of these players out and splash around £156.8m, you may have to forgive Arsenal fans, who think they had an underwhelming transfer window.

Major incoming transfers at Arsenal

✍️ Our third summer arrival



Welcome, @ben6white 🔴⚪️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 30, 2021

Ben White had an excellent season at Brighton, which saw him called up for the Euro squad. He was a target for every Premier League “big club” and Arsenal won the race. Even though they had to pay a premium price of £50m, signing one of the young and upcoming British defenders could pay off in the long term. Rival fans might point out that he's only had one top-flight season, but that shouldn’t worry Arsenal fans. What they should worry about is White constantly losing his aerial duels.

There is also the question of whether Arsenal needed him, especially at that price tag, because it wasn’t the defense they had trouble with last season, but further up the pitch.

Only time will tell how this transfer will turn out.

Our rating: B+

2. Nuno Tavares

Arsenal v Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly

Arsenal have signed the Benfica youngster for a measly £8m, and it should represent good business from them.

Yes, Tavares wasn’t exactly kicking it off the park at Benfica, and he wasn’t brought to do that at Arsenal either. Arsenal wanted a backup option for Kieran Tierney, and Tavares should provide that. Given his and Tierney’s age, if Arsenal manage to develop him, there might be healthy competition at the club for the left-back position over the next decade, and Arsenal fans would welcome that.

Our Rating: B+

3. Albert Sambi Lokonga

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal: The MIND Series

Going into the transfer window, Arsenal needed someone to partner up with Thomas Partey. Both Xhaka and Elneny were not working. Enter RSC Anderlecht and Belgium midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. Signed for £15.75m plus add ons, Lakonga was brought in to provide competition in the squad after Dani Ceballos went back to Real Madrid. If his performance so far is a sign of things to come, it looks like Arsenal have pulled off a huge coup here. He looks very comfortable on the ball and is unfazed by the pace of the Premier League.

Our rating – A

4. Martin Odegaard

👋 Welcome to The Arsenal, Martin Odegaard! 🇳🇴 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 27, 2021

After a successful loan season at the club, Arsenal had to wait to sign Odegaard. It was widely reported that he was Arteta’s first choice creative midfielder target, but for much of the window, it looked like Arsenal were not going to get him. There were even reports that Arsenal were concentrating on signing Leicester City’s James Maddison as the deal for Odegaard looked highly unlikely. But then Real Madrid flinched. Arsenal moved in and got their man. Odegaard is now expected to do what he did so well in his loan spell, providing the front three with a defensive splitting pass.

Our rating – A+

5. Aaron Ramsdale

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Second Round

Why would you sell Emiliano Martinez for £20m, only to spend £30m on Aaron Ramsdale just 12 months later? That was the question most Arsenal fans asked when they signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United. Fingers were also pointed at the fact that Ramsdale suffered back-to-back relegation with Bournemouth and Sheffield United. While you cannot blame him for the relegation, you cannot also fault the fans for questioning the transfer.

The only thing we know is that Ramsdale will fill the home-grown quota; he has plenty of experience and is still young. Chances are given enough time, this might turn out to be a very good move by Arteta and Edu.

Our rating – B+

6. Takehiro Tomiyasu

After searching for a good right-back all transfer window, they finally got one over the line on the deadline day in Takehiro Tomiyasu. With Bellerin wanting to leave, Cedric and Chambers unconvincing, it was clear that Arsenal were in desperate need of a quality right back. They reportedly even tried to hijack Tottenham’s move for Emerson Royal, only to get knocked back. So why not get revenge on Tottenham by signing one of the players they have been linked with all summer? Tomiyasu is a Japanese international who is comfortable playing both right back and center-back. His versatality will be a huge asset for Arteta in the coming years. If he can replicate the form he has shown in Italy, then this could be one of the deals of the summer.

Our rating – A

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh