Ranking PSG's 5 best players in 3-2 win against RB Leipzig | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Lionel Messi came to PSG's rescue as a second-half brace from him was needed to help them beat RB Leipzig 3-2 in their UEFA Champions League clash. The Ligue 1 side were down 2-1 against the Bundesliga runners-up at the Parc des Princes, before the Argentine scored his 2nd and 3rd goal for his new club.

Kylian Mbappe handed the home side the lead in the first half, but RB Leipzig quickly struck back. Goals from Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele on either side of the half-time whistle saw them take the lead and head towards their first points in the UEFA Champions League this season.

However, Lionel Messi was unwilling to give up and scored the equalizer in the 67th minute. A foul on Kylian Mbappe inside the box handed PSG a golden chance to take the lead in the form of a penalty, and the Argentine did precisely that. The French side were handed another penalty in injury time, but Mbappe stepped up this time and failed to convert as the game ended 3-2.

PSG now sit atop Group A in the UEFA Champions League with 7 points from 3 matches. At the halfway mark of the group stage, PSG find themselves one point ahead of Premier League champions Manchester City.

PSG's 5 best players from the 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League

#5 Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Paris Saint Germain

Georginio Wijnaldum revealed last week he was not happy with his situation at PSG, but things have not changed much. He said:

"The situation is not what I wanted. I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to. I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult. That's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around."

The Dutchman was on the bench once again today but came on after the hour mark. The change proved vital as PSG gained control of the game and turned things around.

Mauricio Pochettino now has to make a big decision in the upcoming games as Wijnaldum has done enough to prove himself.

The former Liverpool man did more in 30 minutes than Ander Herrera did in the first 60 minutes of the game.

#4 Julian Draxler

Paris Saint-Germain Training And Press Conference

With Neymar and Mauro Icardi left out of PSG's squad for the match, Julian Draxler was handed a rare start. The German did not disappoint but he did look a bit rusty on the pitch.

While Draxler did not get on the scoresheet today, he was involved in the build-up play for the goals. He often switched positions with Kylian Mbappe and was often seen drifting towards the left – pulling the RB Leipzig defenders out of position.

Draxler has not done much to prove he deserves to keep his place in the starting XI and when Icardi or Neymar return, the German is likely to make way. However, he put in a good performance for PSG against the Bundesliga side in matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League.

