Ranking PSG's 5 best 2021 summer signings

It was a massive transfer window for PSG last summer. The Parisians lured multiple world-class superstars to the Parc Des Princes without breaking the bank.

Their biggest move was the signing of Lionel Messi on a free transfer. PSG succeeded in convincing the Argentine to switch to the French capital after he had ended his association with Barcelona in August. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner penned a three-year contract at the Parc Des Princes, with the option of extending it by a year.

Apart from Messi, the Parisians also captured other big-name superstars. Sergio Ramos joined the club after parting ways with Real Madrid. Achraf Hakimi also arrived from Inter Milan, among other signings.

These players have already opened new chapters in their respective careers in the French capital. With the 2021-22 season already past the midway point, here's a look at PSG's five best summer signings thus far:

#5 Georginio Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum has made 23 appearances for PSG so far.

Georginio Wijnaldum joined PSG from Liverpool on a free transfer. He penned a three-year contract at the Parc des Princes.

The Dutchman made his debut for the French giants during a Ligue 1 clash with Troyes in August, starting the game and playing the entire 90 minutes. Since then, the midfielder has played 22 more games for PSG across competitions.

So far, Wijnaldum has bagged three goals and an assist for the Parisians across competitions. Two of his goals came in the Champions League, while his one goal other goal and the assist came in Ligue 1.

#4 Gianluigi Donnarumma

The goalkeeper has had a decent start to life at PSG so far.

It's worth noting that there's serious competition between Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas for the starting role between the sticks at PSG. Nevertheless, the Italian continues to prove that he's a reliable option whenever he gets the opportunity to guard the goalpost.

Since switching to the Parc des Princes in the summer, Donnarumma has made 12 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions. So far, he has conceded nine goals across competitions, keeping five clean sheets. The Italian certainly hasn't been poor for his new club.

