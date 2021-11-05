Ranking PSG's 5 best players in their 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

PSG looked good to seal their place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League with a win against RB Leipzig on Wednesday. But a clumsy foul by Presnel Kimpembe saw the hosts score a penalty in injury time to force a draw.

PSG were not at their best once again, and were lucky not to lose. They were taken apart by the German side in the game. But PSG were saved by some sloppy finishing and decision-making in the final third by Leipzig.

Mauricio Pochettino was not a happy man after the draw, telling RMC Sport:

"We saw how facing a team performing well can cause us problems. It's our fault that we messed up the start of the match; it's true that we didn't start well. In the second half, we controlled the game better.

'The stats show that we have to do better in terms of possession, and most of all we have to manage the game better against teams who can play on the counter like Leipzig. You have to be able to do it all. (On losing first place in the group]), it changes nothing. We need to have the desire to go to Manchester to qualify."

On that note are the five best PSG players in their draw against Leipzig:

#5 Angel Di Maria



PSG's hero against Lille, Angel Di Maria, was unable to replicate his performance on Wednesday night. He was still involved a lot in attack, with Lionel Messi missing the game, but it was not enough to get PSG a win.

He scored one goal and assisted another in PSG's 2-1 win over Lille on Friday night. PSG fans were looking for more of the same from Di Maria in his 50th Champions League game for the club.



However, he was not involved in goals, and was not great in attack either. He finished with 82% pass success, and just one shot on target.

#4 Neymar



Neymar was decent at best, but was unable to play his natural game. The Brazilian was marked tightly, and there was nothing much he could do with the limited space Leipzig offered him.

PSG needed more from Neymar on Wednesday, but Leipzig were desperate to keep the Brazilian off the ball. He did play a crucial role in helping PSG get back on level terms. But apart from that, he was not a significant threat to the Bundesliga side's defence.

