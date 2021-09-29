Ranking PSG's 5 best players against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have finally got their win against Manchester City, and it was a brilliant performance. The Ligue 1 side dominated the game and Mauricio Pochettino's tactics worked perfectly.

Pep Guardiola's side went in with a lot of confidence after their dominant win over Chelsea over the weekend. The Cityzens were the favorites on the night as they won their first game of the Champions League season while PSG were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge on the opening day.

However, Mauricio Pochettino had other plans, and his setup to draw Manchester City in and counter at every chance worked well. PSG registered a comfortable 2-0 win thanks to goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi.

Here are PSG's 5 best players against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League:

#5 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (left) celebrates his goal against Manchester City.

Lionel Messi finally got his first goal for PSG, and it was a beauty. The Argentine started as a right-winger but drifted in and finished the game as a centre-forward.

PSG fans had to wait a while to see Lionel Messi score his first goal and his appearance against Manchester City itself was in doubt. The former Barcelona star was injured and missed the last two games, but made his comeback to help his new side beat Manchester City.

The goal was his 121st in the Champions League and his 27th against English Premier League sides in 35 appearances! There were finally some good signs of link-up play between Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi as well. If things go well, the Argentine could reach double figures by the end of next month.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 27 - Lionel Messi has scored 27 goals in 35 appearances against English teams in the UEFA Champions League; 15 more than any other player in the competition. Collector. 27 - Lionel Messi has scored 27 goals in 35 appearances against English teams in the UEFA Champions League; 15 more than any other player in the competition. Collector. https://t.co/5JRFxAp5D4

#4 Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action against Manchester City.

What a game Kylian Mbappe had against Manchester City! The Frenchman was not happy being subbed off over the weekend, and he took out his anger on the Cityzens.

Mbappe was on top of his game and gave Pep Guardiola's side a tough time every time he got on the ball. He finally seemed to link up well with Lionel Messi and Neymar today and got an assist to his name as well.

PSG had most of their attacking threats coming from Kylian Mbappe today as he played across the frontline. He started off as a centre-forward, switched with Lionel Messi and moved to the right-wing and then played on the left side of the front three towards the end of the game.

SPORTbible @sportbible



🙏 He was swamped by players but kept pointing at Mbappe and making sure he knew how much the goal was down to him



sportbible.com/football/lione… 😍 Lionel Messi had just scored his first goal for PSG, but you could tell he immediately wanted to give all the credit to Kylian Mbappe🙏 He was swamped by players but kept pointing at Mbappe and making sure he knew how much the goal was down to him 😍 Lionel Messi had just scored his first goal for PSG, but you could tell he immediately wanted to give all the credit to Kylian Mbappe



🙏 He was swamped by players but kept pointing at Mbappe and making sure he knew how much the goal was down to him



sportbible.com/football/lione…

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra