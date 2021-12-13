Ranking PSG's 5 best players against Monaco | Ligue 1 2021-22

Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hosted Monaco for their matchday 18 clash in Ligue 1 on Sunday night. The hosts dominated proceedings, played effective football and walked away with a well-deserved 2-0 win, courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe double. The win saw PSG extend their lead at the summit to 13 points, inching closer to bringing the Ligue 1 title back to Paris.

Monaco, who have been below par in Ligue 1 this season, struck the post after just a couple of minutes of play. The PSG midfielders were sloppy in possession in the opening minutes and struggled to keep hold of the ball. Fortunately, the hosts soon found their footing at the Parc des Princes and went ahead through a Kylian Mbappe penalty.

The former Monaco man struck again just before the half-time whistle to take the game away from the traveling side. The two teams collectively decided to drop the intensity in the second half and did not do enough to make the scoreboard tick. Monaco created a couple of chances, but they were easily dealt with by the home team.

In many ways, Monaco never quite managed to push PSG into overdrive, allowing the leaders to play a relatively comfortable game in Paris.

Here are the five PSG players who helped the team from the capital cruise to a 2-0 win over Monaco on Sunday night:

#5 Angel Di Maria

With Neymar ruled out with an ankle injury until 2022, Pochettino has been using Angel Di Maria in a more advanced role in recent matches. Against Monaco, Di Maria started on the right-wing for PSG and kept the defenders guessing all night long.

Apart from drawing the foul for Mbappe’s penalty in the 12th minute, Di Maria delivered a couple of long balls and attempted five dribbles. The former Real Madrid man also put in a decent defensive shift. The 33-year-old won five duels, performed two interceptions and even blocked a shot.

#4 Abdou Diallo

Abdou Diallo has been one of the first names on Pochettino’s team sheet lately and deservedly so. The centre-back was once again a rock at the back for PSG last night, shouldering his defensive responsibilities with ease.

Diallo performed one clearance, blocked an effort, had four interceptions and attempted four tackles. The Senegalese also won four ground duels for PSG and was only dribbled past once in the match.

