Ranking Real Madrid's 5 best players against Atletico Madrid | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid welcomed crosstown-rivals Atletico Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for this season’s first Madrid derby in La Liga on Sunday night. Real Madrid were pulled close by Atletico Madrid early on but ultimately bagged a rather comfortable 2-0 win.

The straightforward win saw Real Madrid extend their lead at the summit to eight points. Los Blancos currently have a 13-point lead over reigning champions Atletico and an 18-point advantage over eighth-placed Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid were determined to bag a win against Carlo Ancelotti’s men at the Bernabeu and it showed in the opening minutes. Atletico played deep for the majority of the match but did push up on certain occasions to upset Real's gameplay. Unfortunately, Real Madrid’s excellent counter-attacking crushed Atletico’s chances of walking away with a point from the Bernabeu.

Just as Atletico were looking to dominate proceedings, Real Madrid hit them with an excellent counter-attack in the first half. Karim Benzema’s sweetly-struck volley gave Jan Oblak no chance and put the hosts ahead.

Real Madrid’s second goal was identical to the first, with Vinicius Junior once again turning provider. The Brazilian broke free and set up Marco Asensio for Real Madrid’s final goal of the match in the 57th minute.

After the goal, Real Madrid’s capable midfielders stepped up to the task and kept Atletico’s passers from creating threatening chances.

Here are the top five players who ensured a comfortable win for Real Madrid against Atletico on Sunday night:

#5 Karim Benzema

Real Madrid and La Liga’s leading goalscorer this season, Karim Benzema, was doubtful for the clash against Atletico. However, the Frenchman not only started for the hosts but also scored a brilliant goal in the 16th minute.

Benzema received an intelligent cross from Vinicius and let it fly on the volley. His impeccable technique gave Atletico stopper Jan Oblak no chance. After a good first half, Benzema was subbed out for Luka Jovic at the start of the second 45.

#4 Toni Kroos

Since moving from Bayern Munich in 2014, Toni Kroos has been a constant presence in Real Madrid's midfield. The German does not always score or assist, but often emerges as one of Real Madrid’s most important players. Last night, we witnessed another instance of Kroos’ perceptive midfield performance, which proved to be decisive against Los Rojiblancos.

Kroos kept the ball moving from one flank to another, never allowing Atletico defenders a moment of peace. He took 111 touches, completed 90 passes, and made one key pass. He also drew five fouls against Atletico, regularly thwarting the opposition’s advancements.

