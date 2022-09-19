Ranking Real Madrid's 5 best players against Atletico Madrid | La Liga 2022-23

Looking to extend their 100% record this season, Real Madrid traveled to the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium for their La Liga matchday eight clash with Atletico Madrid on Sunday (September 18).

Despite not having talisman Karim Benzema at their disposal, the visitors overwhelmed Atletico with their quality, securing a well-deserved 2-1 victory in the Madrid derby. Rodrygo and Federico Valverde found the back of the net for the victors, while Mario Hermoso scored the only goal for Atletico.

The visitors started the game brightly and carved open their first real chance after just six minutes of play. Felipe connected with Rodrigo De Paul’s free kick from deep but narrowly lifted it over the crossbar.

In the 18th minute, Geoffrey Kondogbia went for goal with a cracking effort. The effort forced Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois to dive to his left, but the shot drifted narrowly wide of the mark. Moments later, Los Blancos instigated a lightning-quick counter-attack that ended with Rodrygo finding the back of the net. Atletico's defense had no answers for the clever link-up play and the sheer pace of the counter-attack.

Eighteen minutes later, Vinicius Junior dashed into the penalty box and had a go at Jan Oblak’s goal. The Slovenian made an excellent close-range save, but could not clear it out of danger. The ball fell to Valverde at the far post who unmistakably thumped it home to double his side’s advantage.

The second half turned out to be even cagier than the first, with neither team going all out to find the back of the net. Atletico upped the ante in the final 10 minutes of the match, however, and got themselves a goal through Hermoso. Antoine Griezmann delivered a juicy corner, which Courtois uncharacteristically misjudged. After the Belgian missed the delivery, Hermoso bundled the ball over the line to cut the deficit in half.

In added time, goalscorer Hermoso got himself sent off, earning his second yellow for needlessly shoving Dani Ceballos at the back. Playing with 10 men, Los Rojiblancos failed to threaten Courtois’ goal in the match's final moments.

Here are five Real Madrid players who played a tangible part in their team’s success in Atletico’s backyard on Sunday:

#5 Luka Modric

Thirty-seven-year-old Luka Modric stunned viewers with another majestic display on Sunday night. The Croatian touched every blade of grass on the pitch, found his teammates with unimaginable ease, and created goalscoring opportunities on a couple of occasions.

On Sunday night, Modric made two key passes, accurately delivered six long balls (six attempts), won three of four duels, and drew two fouls. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder also registered a clearance and made an interception.

#4 Aurelien Tchouameni

Since Casemiro’s departure, Aurelien Tchouameni has established himself as the team’s undisputed central defensive midfielder. He has looked right at home, producing praise-worthy performances week in and week out. The former Monaco man provided an assist on Sunday, expertly taking the Atletico defense out of the equation with a sumptuous through ball over the top for Rodrygo.

Against Atletico, the Frenchman made a key pass, delivered two accurate long balls (4 attempts), and won two aerial duels (out of 4). He also made six clearances, had two interceptions, and attempted two tackles.

#3 Daniel Carvajal

Los Blancos’ veteran right-back Daniel Carvajal was at his effervescent best down the right flank on Sunday night. He was solid at the back, was never caught out of possession, carried the ball expertly, and troubled the opposition with his distribution. Carvajal’s link-up play with Valverde was also noteworthy against Atletico.

On Sunday, Carvajal delivered six accurate long balls (nine attempts), succeeded in all three of his dribble attempts, and had 86.2% passing accuracy (50 completed passes). He also won five of seven ground duels, made three interceptions, won both his tackles, and had three recoveries.

#2 Rodrygo

With Benzema out and Eden Hazard failing to thrive in a false nine role, Rodrygo has emerged as a potent goal threat for Real Madrid. Against Atletico, the young Brazilian superbly took his goal, instructing Tchouameni to track his run and lay the ball into his path. Rodrygo then got on the end of the delivery and applied an unstoppable first-time finish past Oblak.

In addition to scoring the opening goal, Rodrygo won five of eight ground duels, drew three fouls, successfully completed a dribble (2 attempts), and made an interception.

#1 Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde was the standout player on the pitch for Real Madrid on Sunday. The midfielder started on the right flank but was practically omnipresent, doing everything in his power to help his team.

Not only did Valverde score Madrid’s second goal off Vinicius Junior’s rebound, but he was also instrumental in their first. Had he not evaded multiple challenges to carry the ball from deep, Tchouameni would not have been in a position to find Rodrygo with his delightful lobbed through ball.

Against Los Rojiblancos, Valverde delivered two accurate long balls (3 attempts), won seven of nine duels, and drew two fouls. He also made two clearances, completed his only attempted dribble, and won a tackle.

