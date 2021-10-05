Ranking Real Madrid's 5 best players so far this season

We are still early into the 2021-22 season and Real Madrid are enduring a mixed campaign. After a bright start to their season, Los Blancos are winless in their last three games in all competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti's men succumbed to a shock defeat in the UEFA Champions League, losing 1-2 to FC Sheriff Tiraspol. Real Madrid were handed a similar defeat by Espanyol in La Liga which saw them unable to maintain the point difference at the top.

The Spanish giants are still at the top of the table with 17 points, level on points with Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad after eight games in La Liga. Real Madrid are without a win in their last two league games, which is a major cause of concern for Carlo Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti's team are known to play champagne football and Los Blancos started out in a similar fashion. They managed to score 21 goals in their first six league games whilst their defense remains a worry for the Real Madrid faithful. Considering the sky-high expectations, Real Madrid are aware that they can't afford to slip anymore.

Real Madrid's 5 best players so far this season

#5 Eduardo Camavinga

The 18-year old wunderkind arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with high expectations and has showcased his talent so far. Camavinga arrived at Real Madrid on the penultimate day of the transfer window and immediately made it into the first team.

Despite the hype and expectations surrounding him, Camavinga has shown that his belief is sky high at Real Madrid. The French midfielder scored on his debut against Celta Vigo, much to the amazement of fans and critics alike. Camavinga also racked up an assist on his Champions League debut against Inter Milan, which helped the team manage a narrow 1-0 win.

#4 Federico Valverde

Emerging as a starter in the absence of Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde has won the confidence of Carlo Ancelotti with his performances. The Uruguayan's powerful displays in central midfield make him a valuable asset, with the player showing that Real Madrid can bank on him.

With Luka Modric not getting any younger, Fede Valverde has shown that he can take on more responsibility in Real Madrid's midfield. The 23- year-old's speed, scintillating runs and passing range is one of the reasons for the Spanish giants' strong start to the season.

