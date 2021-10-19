Ranking Real Madrid's 5 most creative players right now 

After failing to win any trophy in the previous campaign, Real Madrid have started the new season on a positive note. Under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos have shown that they can pose a serious threat to title challengers in Spain and Europe.

Real Madrid are second in the La Liga table with 17 points, three behind leaders Real Sociedad, and with a game in hand. Ancelotti's men started the season in an explosive manner. But they have experienced a recent slump which saw them lose 2-0 to Espanyol in their last league game.

In the UEFA Champions League, the Spanish giants have endured the same fate. After winning their first game against Inter, they were handed a shock 2-1 defeat by FC Sheriff on the second matchday of the Champions League.

Teams like Real Madrid have always been title contenders but their major flaws have been exposed early into the new season.

Real Madrid's 5 best creative players right now

#5 David Alaba

It's surprising to see a defender on the list but David Alaba fits the bill. It's no secret that the Austrian left-back has been a significant creative hub on the left flank for Bayern Munich over the years. Since arriving at Real Madrid in the summer on a free transfer, Alaba has proven his class so far.

Alaba is known for his ability to overlap and form deep chemistry with the winger on the left. The 29-year old's ability to get past players and cross the ball with venom makes him a major threat from wide areas.

Due to Alaba's versatility, Carlo Ancelotti has been rotating the player to suit the needs of Real Madrid. With no other defender suited to fill the massive void left by Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, Alaba has been used more in the center of defense. Even then, Alaba has managed to initiate attacks from the back by picking out players in space.

Alaba has already racked up two assists in the campaign and is likely to create more if deployed as a left-back.

#4 Vinicius Junior

Vinicius has been one of the stars of the Spanish top flight, enjoying his breakthrough season. The Brazilian has mesmerized fans and critics alike with his movement, passing and efficiency in the final third. His composure in front of goal has improved immensely under Ancelotti, which has positively affected his output.

With four assists in all competitions, Vinicius has been the driving force for Real Madrid. The winger's link-up play has also been brilliant so far and his chemistry with Karim Benzema proves that fact. Vinicius' pace, dribbling and ability to open up defenses has helped create a lot of chances.

The only drawback will be Vinicius' passing during attacks, which needs to improve. With time on his side, it is likely that the Brazilian sensation will improve and be more creative for Los Blancos.

