Ranking the 5 most disappointing Real Madrid signings of the last decade

In the last decade, Real Madrid have shown great consistency, especially in the continental circuit. Los Blancos have won the UEFA Champions League title four times in the last decade, making them the most successful club in Europe.

Real Madrid have always been on the lookout for talent

During this period, Real Madrid have signed some of the top talents from all across Europe. While players like Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Angel Di Maria have been exceptional signings for the Madrid-based outfit, there have been a bunch of signings who have failed to make any impression at the Santiago Bernebeu.

Speaking of signings, we take a look at five disappointing moves for Real Madrid in the last decade.

#5 Lucas Silva

Lucas Silva was considered as one of the hot prospects in Brazil and Real Madrid roped him in back in the January transfer window of 2015 for a fee of around £10.5million. Silva was touted as a replacement for Asier Illaramendi, who failed to make a mark at the Santiago Bernebeu.

He was then considered one of the most technical defensive midfielders coming out of Brazilian Serie A. Many European clubs were interested in Silva while he plied his trade for Cruzeiro. But Real Madrid ended up winning the race for the prodigious midfielder.

However things did not go as per plan for the Brazilian as he struggled to make any impact in the midfield which already had players like Luka Modric, Xabi Alonso and newly signed Toni Kroos. It was his first move out of Brazil and therefore he failed to settle down in the Spanish capital. He only made 8 appearances for the club and currently plies his trade for Gremio.

#4 Nuri Sahin

Once considered one of the best talents to come out of Turkey, Nuri Sahin made his dream move to Real Madrid back in 2011. He turned a lot of heads with his performances at Borussia Dortmund and felt that a move to a club like Real Madrid was perfect for his career. Therefore, he joined the La Liga outfit for £9million and a lot of people thought it to be a bargain.

Despite all the hype, the Turkish midfielder never made the cut in the Spanish capital. He struggled with persistent injury problems and only featured 10 times for the club over three seasons. He had two loan stints with Liverpool and Dortmund before returning to Signal Iduna Park permanently in 2014.

After all the injuries he suffered, Sahin never lived up to the expectation he once promised. While many thought that a return to Dortmund would reignite his career, the Turkish midfielder never really got going, even in Germany. The 32-year-old currently plays for Antalyspor in Turkey.

