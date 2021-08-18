Ranking Real Madrid's top 5 players from La Liga GW 1

Real Madrid started their 2021-22 La Liga campaign with a convincing 4-1 win away at Deportivo Alaves on Sunday night. The visitors — who lined up for the first time without their captain Sergio Ramos — also did not have Toni Kroos, Ferland Mendy, and Dani Carvajal in the team. Los Blancos did take a while to get going, but a brace from Karim Benzema and a goal each from Nacho and Vinicius Jr made sure Carlo Ancelotti’s second stint kicked off with a bang.

Top 5 performers for Real Madrid in their first match of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign

#5 Nacho

Without Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane to lead the defense, Real Madrid are in desperate need of dependable centre-backs. Nacho, who looks set to be a regular in Carlo Ancelotti’s side, made sure to put in a reassuring performance.

The Spaniard was confident on the ball and did not allow Alaves much wiggle room. The penalty Real Madrid conceded was not down to Nacho’s individual error, and he could not do much about it. The goal Nacho scored from Luka Modric’s intuitive cross showed plenty of initiative — something Real Madrid are in dire need of in the absence of their former captain.

Nacho has started the season in the best possible way — with a solid defensive performance and a well-scored goal. Real Madrid are likely to count on the stalwart again for their next outing at Levante, and for the remainder of the season.

#4 Eden Hazard

After failing to win over his critics in the last two seasons, Real Madrid’s biggest ‘Galactico,’ Eden Hazard kicked off his third season by featuring in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI on Sunday night.

Hazard lined up on the left side of the pitch and made some menacing runs down that channel, putting Martin Aguirregabiria under pressure. He also dropped deep from time to time, providing support to Real Madrid’s three-man midfield. His combinational play with Real Madrid’s attacker-in-charge, Karim Benzema, was commendable.

The former Chelsea man created the most chances (4) in the match, which is encouraging news for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid. Hazard’s best moment of the match came just after half-time when he set up Karim Benzema with a cheeky flick-up inside the box. The Frenchman converted, of course, giving Real Madrid a 1-0 lead.

