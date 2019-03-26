×
Ranking the 10 best center-backs in the world this season

Sujith M
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
293   //    26 Mar 2019, 10:19 IST

Does Big Van take up the no. 1 spot?
Does Big Van take up the no. 1 spot?

Despite all their hard work to keep the opponents at bay, defenders, centre-backs in particular, often goes unnoticed in the game of football. They rarely get the credit they deserve and are unsung heroes to the success of a team.

The Premier League’s most successful manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, once claimed: "attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.” Though it may not be completely true in modern day football, it has a fair share of truth to it.

Some of the greatest centre-backs of all time include Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, Bobby Moore, Franco Baresi, Fabio Cannavaro, Lothar Matthaeus, Ronald Koeman, and Carlos Puyol.

Honourable Mentions: Sergio Ramos, Federico Fazio, Milan Škriniar, Raphael Varane, Diego Godin, and Jan Vertonghen.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the 10 best centre-backs in world football this season.

#10 Thiago Silva

The 34-year-old Brazilian international is one of the best centre-backs of the modern era
The 34-year-old Brazilian international is one of the best centre-backs of the modern era

The 34-year-old Brazilian international is one of the best centre-backs of the modern era. The PSG star has been in great form this season and the French side has only conceded only 16 goals in the top flight league.

A solid centre-back with no apparent flaws, he is a natural leader on the pitch. A defender with great positional awareness, speed, and calmness under pressure, Thiago Silva is good in the air and reads the game quickly. 

#9 Willy Boly

He has been solid at the back for Wolves
He has been solid at the back for Wolves
An unknown quality to many but not if you are a fan of Premier League or Wolverhampton Wanderers. In his 28 Premier League starts this season, the 28-year-old averages 2.4 tackles and 2.1 interceptions per game. Wolves are only behind the so-called ‘Premier League top six’ in the league standings at the moment.

Only 4 teams in the league have conceded fewer goals than Wolves and Boly deserves a lot of credit. He has been solid at the back for Wolves and also chipped in with three goals.

Sujith M
ANALYST
Chennai Super Kings, Manchester United
