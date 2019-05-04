Ranking the 10 best free-kicks of this millennium - Where does Messi's screamer against Liverpool stand?

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.86K // 04 May 2019, 22:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Where does Messi's incredible free-kick versus Liverpool rank?

On a cold Wednesday night against Liverpool earlier this week, Lionel Messi once again left the world spellbound with his footballing virtuosity. Another brace against another top-billing English side, the Argentine ace just added another big scalp to his ever-growing list.

Whilst that's something routine for him, Messi struck an outrageous free-kick that was the highlight of his performance. Not that he's doing it for the first time, but this one was quiet special and also more important, as the Blaugrana now have a three-goal cushion coming to Anfield next week.

Scoring free-kick is an art itself, and very few footballers have mastered it over the years. Messi included, of course. Of the many things, he's also treated us with his delightful deadball proficiency over the years, but simply where does this knock against the Reds rank?

There have been many such wonderful free-kick goals, especially in this millennium. Let's analyse the top 10 of them, including Messi's scorcher this week.

#10 Steven Gerrard vs Newcastle United (Premier League 2007)

Gerrard knew a thing or two about scoring screamers

Liverpool's legendary former skipper might only have one regret in his career - failure to win the Premier League with his beloved side. But otherwise, Stevie G has had a terrific career with the Reds.

Did I mention he has also scored some equally terrific goals too? The Englishman has struck a plethora of worldies during his time in the English top-flight, and this one against the Toons ranks amongst the best he's ever scored.

Lucas Leiva softly poked the ball ahead as Gerrard quickly scuttled forward a few steps to drive home a fantastic effort that ricocheted off the top corner.

Power, precision, peerless - that was former Liverpool skipper just doing what he does best.

1 / 10 NEXT