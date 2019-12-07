Ranking Chelsea's 3 best players so far this season

07 Dec 2019

Young players are thriving under Frank Lampard

This summer, Frank Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea's head coach. Despite a shaky start, it's worked out quite well for the Blues thus far: despite questions being asked following Eden Hazard's departure and their transfer ban, the team is flying.

The young lads, who form the team's core right now, are thriving and constantly play free-flowing, attacing football. A top-four Premier League finish seems a safe bet right now.

More experienced players including Marcos Alonso, Pedro Rodriguez and Olivier Giroud are struggling to earn regular first-team minutes - though there are several players enjoying the benefits of Lampard's presence, who themselves are thriving under his guidance. So, here's a list of Chelsea's three best performers so far this term as we enter the festive period:

#3 Christian Pulišić

Christian Pulišić has already asserted himself as Chelsea's most exciting player to watch

Third place in this list, we have Christian Pulišić. After a slow start to his career in England's top-flight, Pulišić has completely come to life at Chelsea. The American winger, who fits right into their playstyle and Frank Lampard's philosophies, has made fans forget about Hazard.

Pulišić is by far their most creative player. The calmness he brings to the game with his touch control and how he glides past opponents with ease is just beautiful. He averages 2.8 dribbles per league game, proving just how unreal his technical ability is.

With clever off-the-ball movement and attacking runs in-and-around the final third, the 21-year-old has also proven an ever-present threat for defenders to contend with. Chelsea have a real gem on their hands and there is no doubt he'll get even better under Lampard's guidance, with more league minutes under his belt. Despite initial questions over his £60m fee, he's already proven he has everything to go to the top level in world football.

