Ranking the 3 best choices for Timo Werner's next club

Sai Teja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 18 Dec 2019, 02:14 IST SHARE

RB Salzburg v RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Group B

For a few years now, Timo Werner has been one of the most exciting strikers to watch in world football. The German, who has already racked up a stunning 21 goals and 9 assists in 23 league games in the 2019-20 season, has been heavily linked with a transfer away from RB Leipzig for more than a year.

Europe's elite showing interest in securing the former VfB Stuttgart man is hardly a surprise, given the magnificent talent that he possesses. Werner is an incredibly quick runner and has already tormented defences with his blistering pace, with Mainz 05 being the latest club to face his wrath. The German international was involved in a whopping 6 out of 8 goals that Leipzig scored against Jurgen Klopp's former club, scoring 3 himself and setting up a further 3.

Werner turned 23 in March earlier this year and is yet to hit the peak of his physical power. If this is what he's capable of at this age, it's frightening to think of how much better the Leipzig man can get.

But, with Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche recently confirming that the club have indeed made an offer for RB Salzburg sensation Erling Haaland, it looks increasingly likely that Werner will leave the German giants in the near future. Having said that, let's take a look at 3 potential (and ideal) destinations for the 23-year-old.

#3 Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea have been on transfer headlines all over Europe off late after their transfer ban was cut short. The London side didn't (or rather, couldn't) sign anyone in the summer, although they already had Christian Pulisic coming in after a deal was struck last January. Mateo Kovacic was a mere casualty for Real Madrid as far as they were concerned as they sent the Croatian to Stamford Bridge when Thibaut Courtois chose to move the other way.

Chelsea re-entering the transfer market perfectly coincides with their progression to the Round of 16 of the Champions League, where they face German champions Bayern Munich in what is a repeat of the 2012 Champions League final in Munich. With Manchester United's upturn of form and Jose Mourinho's arrival sparking a Tottenham Hotspur revival, Chelsea's path to a top-four finish just got a whole lot harder.

Tammy Abraham has had a dream run so far under Lampard with 13 goals and 5 assists across 24 games in all competitions. In retrospect, though, the Englishman is perhaps the only consistent goalscorer that Chelsea possess. Michy Batshuayi has been a talented marksman in the box for a while now but has been struck by injuries, bad luck or both on a number of occasions now. Olivier Giroud is most likely to seek regular football as well.

Chelsea FC v Sheffield United - Premier League

Advertisement

Considering all these factors, Timo Werner's name being on Chelsea's radar makes all the sense in the world. The German can be a part of an exciting project led by club legend Lampard and can hope to find regular Champions League football at the Bridge as well.

Werner's energy in and around the box could compliment Abraham's predatory instincts and the Englishman could learn from the German, who has over 200 senior league games under his belt. The 23-year-old could also provide Chelsea with a more direct attacking route, with masterful long passers such as Jorginho and Kovacic playing behind him. Werner could be the genuine goalscoring threat that the Blues lack and should Lampard chose to play a two-striker setup, he and Abraham could form a great partnership.

Additionally, having already been a part of a few high-pressing and possession-based setups at RB Leipzig, he could potentially take to Lampard's philosophy like a duck to water.

Chelsea is certainly an attractive option for Werner.

1 / 3 NEXT