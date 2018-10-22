×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Ranking the 5 clubs Lionel Messi has failed to score against in the UEFA Champions League

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
980   //    22 Oct 2018, 17:26 IST

Lionel Messi is unparalleled when it comes to the art of scoring goals
Lionel Messi is unparalleled when it comes to the art of scoring goals

When it comes to dispatching the ball into the net, few players can claim to be as eagle-eyed as Lionel Messi. Once his piercing gaze meets the opponent's net, the Barcelona hitman is known to spare no sentiments while punishing them with goals.

Messi's panache at scoring goals is also the paramount reason that gives him an upper hand than the fabled legends of football, even arguably Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to being chosen as the greatest of all time.

However, as good as he is while finding the net at will, Leo Messi also has failed to deliver the ammunition required to win games on certain occasions. The Barcelona sharpshooter has scored 105 goals in the UEFA Champions League, but some teams have managed to keep him quite successfully.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the five best teams the Argentinian has apparently failed to put to the sword with his goalscoring finesse in the UEFA Champions League.

#5 SL Benfica (2 games)

Lionel Messi has failed to score against SL Benfica in the 122 minutes that he had played against them
Lionel Messi has failed to score against SL Benfica in the 122 minutes that he had played against them

Lionel Messi had a chance to face Portuguese outfit SL Benfica early in his career when the Catalan giants beat them in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2006, eventually going on to win the competition. However, the then Barcelona youngster missed both the ties due to injury.

Leo Messi came face to face against Benfica for the first time in his career in the group stage of Champions League season 2012/13. He played against the Portuguese club for 122 minutes in 2 games.

Although he orchestrated a win in the first fixture with 2 assists, Benfica were successful in keeping him from finding the net in both games. It remains to be seen whether Messi faces Benfica in the coming years and finds the net against them.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10 La Liga Teams
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
8 Lionel Messi hat-tricks in UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 in-form attackers in the UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi could outshine Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona is ready to win the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
The biggest rivalries that originated in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's best performances against Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Celebrating 14 years of Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 attackers who have started the UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
5 football records Lionel Messi is yet to break
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Tomorrow YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
Tomorrow AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us