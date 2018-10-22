Ranking the 5 clubs Lionel Messi has failed to score against in the UEFA Champions League

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 980 // 22 Oct 2018, 17:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi is unparalleled when it comes to the art of scoring goals

When it comes to dispatching the ball into the net, few players can claim to be as eagle-eyed as Lionel Messi. Once his piercing gaze meets the opponent's net, the Barcelona hitman is known to spare no sentiments while punishing them with goals.

Messi's panache at scoring goals is also the paramount reason that gives him an upper hand than the fabled legends of football, even arguably Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to being chosen as the greatest of all time.

However, as good as he is while finding the net at will, Leo Messi also has failed to deliver the ammunition required to win games on certain occasions. The Barcelona sharpshooter has scored 105 goals in the UEFA Champions League, but some teams have managed to keep him quite successfully.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the five best teams the Argentinian has apparently failed to put to the sword with his goalscoring finesse in the UEFA Champions League.

#5 SL Benfica (2 games)

Lionel Messi has failed to score against SL Benfica in the 122 minutes that he had played against them

Lionel Messi had a chance to face Portuguese outfit SL Benfica early in his career when the Catalan giants beat them in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2006, eventually going on to win the competition. However, the then Barcelona youngster missed both the ties due to injury.

Leo Messi came face to face against Benfica for the first time in his career in the group stage of Champions League season 2012/13. He played against the Portuguese club for 122 minutes in 2 games.

Although he orchestrated a win in the first fixture with 2 assists, Benfica were successful in keeping him from finding the net in both games. It remains to be seen whether Messi faces Benfica in the coming years and finds the net against them.

