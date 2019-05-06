×
Ranking the 5 players behind Barcelona's treble push in the 2018/19 season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.90K   //    06 May 2019, 11:31 IST

Barcelona are on course for a treble this season
Barcelona are on course for a treble this season

In a season where many elite clubs have faltered away, Catalan giants FC Barcelona have the whole world looking at them as they continue their mission to make history with their exploits once again this season. 

The Blaugrana are currently the most impressive team in Europe right now. They've claimed the La Liga title, made it into the Copa Del Rey final and have one leg in the Champions League final following their 3-0 thrashing of Liverpool last week. 

However, all these wouldn't have been possible without the efforts of the players who have given their all on the pitch in order to push for their dreams of claiming the treble once again this season. 

While everyone has had a part to play, some have played more influential roles than the others, and hence, deserve to be recognized for their amazing efforts. Therefore, we highlight 5 players who have been the backbone of the club in their run for the treble this season:

#5 Marc Andre Ter Stegen

Ter Stegen has been brilliant this term
Ter Stegen has been brilliant this term

While Barcelona look very strong across the defense, midfield, and attack, they also have a very reliable figure in their ranks featuring in between the sticks as German goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen continues to show his class to the football world.

The former Borussia Mönchengladbach guardian has been in a sensational form this season, rising up to the challenge and producing exceptional performances when it really matters to keep Barca on the ground as they continue to pursue their treble hopes.

Ter Stegen has recorded an amazing 16 clean sheets to his name in the La Liga this season while in the Champions League, he has 6 so far. After keeping a rampant Liverpool attack comprising of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino quiet in the Champions League last week, Barca will be counting on him to continue with his amazing influence as they aim to wrap up the treble.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
FT BAR LIV
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Liverpool
08 May LIV BAR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Barcelona
09 May AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
