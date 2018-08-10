Ranking the Premier League big 6 based on their summer transfer window

The fortunes of the big 6 in the summer transfer window was a mixed one

In September 2017, the Premier League clubs voted to close the summer transfer window before the start of the season. Manchester City, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Watford and Swansea were the clubs that voted against closing the window early while the remaining 15 clubs voted in favour.

As things stand, this decision looks like it could prove to be a big problem for many clubs in the Premier League. Since the transfer window has closed in England and is open elsewhere in Europe, the Premier League clubs won’t be able to sign any more players but their players can still be signed by foreign clubs.

This year was a World Cup year and hence, many stars were unavailable for transfer negotiations for a significant period due to their international commitments.

Considering these factors, it would be fair to say that the transfer window hasn’t gone to plan for many clubs. On that note, take a look at how the Premier League’s big 6 has been ranked based on their summer transfer business.

#6 Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs became the first team in Premier League history to not add to their squad in the summer

It would be fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur had the worst transfer window in the entire league and not just the big 6.

The North London club is the only side to have failed to sign a single player in the summer and thus made history by becoming the first side in Premier League history to not make a single addition to the squad in the summer transfer window.

At the end of last season, Mauricio Pochettino hinted that Spurs have to be brave in the transfer window amidst speculations over his future at the club. However, he signed a new contract a few weeks later and it was widely expected that Spurs would go all out to back their manager. The reality was different.

Spurs tried to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa but they were unwilling to match the valuation placed on the player.

Pochettino defended the club’s decision to not sign any player by factoring in the costs of constructing their new stadium and Brexit.

“What the club is doing is showing that it is so brave because building a new training ground, finishing the (player) lodge this summer is a massive investment. Building a stadium that costs nearly £1bn – that’s is the truth, don’t believe when they say £400million. Then with Brexit, it’s worse because the cost is 30 percent more. That is a drama, I feel sorry for the English people.

“Then to keep the best players is to be brave. In the mind of everyone maybe they say ‘Tottenham didn’t sign (players)’, but it’s better the keep your best players.”

Although Spurs have kept all their first team players and offered new contracts to some of them, there is still a huge question mark on the future of Toby Alderweireld. The wantaway Belgian was a target for Manchester United but the £55 million Spurs demanded has put off all suitors so far.

They can still sell the player to a foreign side but won’t be able to sign a replacement. If they fail to move him on this summer, then he can move for just £25 million next summer due to a clause in his contract.

Transfer window rating - 1/5 (For offering new contracts to key players)

1 / 6 NEXT