Ranking the top 10 players in the Premier League

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
231   //    28 Sep 2018, 08:00 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League
Hazard and De Bruyne are two of the Premier League's top talents

Regardless of what some people say, the Premier League is the best league in the world. It may not have the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is the most competitive of Europe’s top five leagues.

No team has retained the Premier League title since 2009 after Manchester United won it on three consecutive occasions. Ever since then, it has been a fight for success, with no side dominating the league.

Chelsea have won the league three times since then, as have Manchester City. Manchester United have won two titles, but none since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, while Leicester City were the shock champions of the 2015/16 season, with the Foxes defying odds of 5000/1 to win the title in extraordinary fashion.

The Premier League has also seen some brilliant players over the years. Thierry Henry really made a name for himself in England, where he was sensational for Arsenal before leaving for Barcelona. 

We have also seen the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo come from abroad and do the business, while the likes of Frank Lampard, Ryan Giggs and Steven Gerrard have all succeeded having come through the academies of clubs in England.

But that’s the past, and now back to the present. Here are the top ten players in the Premier League at the moment. 

#10 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Van Dijk has been brilliant since his move to Anfield

Van Dijk is probably the best defender in the Premier League right now. He had a tough 2017, which he missed much of due to injury, before handing in a transfer request at Southampton, which meant he was in an out of the team for the first half of the 2017/18 season. In January, he completed a long-awaited move to Liverpool for £75 million, making him the most expensive defender in history, and he hasn’t looked back since. 

He has had a superb 2018 so far. He established himself as a crucial member of this Liverpool side, and was a key player as they reached the Champions League Final, where they were beaten by Real Madrid. He has formed an excellent partnership with Joe Gomez at the start of this season, and they will play a massive part in Liverpool’s efforts to end a 28-year wait for the title.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City Eden Hazard Mohamed Salah Premier League Teams
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
