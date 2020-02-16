Ranking the top 10 right-backs in the world currently

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Once upon a time, full-backs were not considered essential parts of a team, with many seeing them as nothing more than afterthoughts to complete the numbers.

The general overview was that they were players who were too slow to play further upfield and not physical enough to play in the center of defence, with Jamie Carragher's infamous quip claiming 'nobody wants to grow up to be a Gary Neville' perhaps best encapsulating the consensus at the time.

However, exploits of players like Cafu, Roberto Carlos, and Ronald Koeman helped change the perception and tactical innovations have played a key role in implementing the full-backs as arguably the most involved position in a team.

These days, managers spend millions to purchase the ideal full-back and elite clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund all have full-backs playing a significant role in their attacking arsenal.

In recognition of the important contributions of the modern-day right-back, we shall be having a rundown of the top 10 right-backs in the world currently.

#10 Nelson Semedo (Barcelona / Portugal)

Granada CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Since arriving at Barcelona from Benfica in the summer of 2017, Nelson Semedo has proven himself to be a useful member of the Catalan team.

The 26-year-old falls short in the technical requirements of the Blaugrana and for this reason, he sometimes loses out on his starting spot to Sergi Roberto but despite his shortcomings, the Portugal international has managed to demonstrate his usefulness over the years.

He is usually the preferred option when Barcelona have more defending to do, while he has also deputized for Jordi Alba at left-back on occasion.

Semedo has made over 100 appearances for the Spanish giants in the last three seasons, winning four major trophies.

