Ranking the top 20 goalscorers from Europe's top five leagues

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.99K // 26 Mar 2019, 17:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Where do Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rank among the top goalscorers from Europe's top five leagues?

We are reaching the business end of the 2018/19 season and by now, we tend to know how every player has fared for their respective teams. This season has been as entertaining as ever and that entertainment is brought about by goals and goals are scored by attackers.

In this slideshow, we discuss the top twenty goalscorers in Europe's top five leagues right now. Only in league football.

These players have the tendency to find themselves in goalscoring positions and have great finishing abilities. All of them have the ability to change the match in their team's favour almost singlehandedly.

All the players mentioned in this slideshow are fighting for the Golden Boot and there are some surprising entries and some expected ones. So, without further ado, here are the top 20 goalscorers in Europe right now:

#20 Luka Jovic (15 goals)

Enter Caption

Luka Jovic has had his breakthrough season and the Serbian is the part of that deadly front three of Eintracht Frankfurt. Jovic has been in top form this season and garnered a lot of attention from all over Europe.

The young Serbian is a versatile forward who can play anywhere in the front three and he has that knack of finding himself in goalscoring positions. Still very young, Jovic has a lot to learn, but if he keeps his form going, a big summer transfer move could be on the cards.

#19 Raheem Sterling (15 goals)

Enter Caption

Sterling has established himself as one of the best players in world football this year and he is arguably the best winger in the world. The 24-year-old has been tremendous for Manchester City this season and it's time we put some respect to his name.

Playing on the right and the left wing, the Englishman has tormented defenses with his raw pace and skill on the ball. Sterling has added goals to his game this season and his finishing has improved vastly from last season.

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement