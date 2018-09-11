Ranking the top 5 centre forwards in the world

Namrath Kadiyala FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 655 // 11 Sep 2018, 08:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v Panama: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Strikers are the players who demand the most money and are the ones who run away with most of the accolades. Their performances are vital to the team and a bad day for a striker could lead to a bad day for the team. If the forwards fail to score at least once, the team's chances of winning reduce.

The centre-forwards are generally the ones who score the most goals while the wingers deliver with the most no. of assists. A world class centre-forward is a necessity for most teams and without a world class centre-forward, teams struggle to score goals.

From Sergio Aguero at Manchester City to Mauro Icardi at Inter Milan and Aleksandar Mitrovic at Fulham, every team has a superb centre-forward.

Centre-forwards demand the most money and have the highest market values in the world, as can be noticed in many transfers. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane have astronomical market values of €150 million.

So, without further ado, let us have a look at the top 5 centre-forwards in the world.

Note: Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't been included as his main position isn't that of a centre-forward

#5 Kylian Mbappe

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

The teenage sensation has been astounding over the last year and has delivered magical performances consistently. He is a deadly striker and teams are afraid of playing against him. He has formed a feared attacking trio along with Edison Cavani and Neymar, PSG. He was in amazing form at the World Cup and even took home the Best Young Player Award.

He carried his amazing form from the World Cup into the domestic campaign and is the currently the leading goal scorer in the Ligue 1. He has scored 4 goals and assisted twice in just 3 games but, he was sent off in the last game and has been suspended. This is an obstruction in his path to becoming the top scorer in the Ligue 1.

Last season, he played 46 times and scored 21 times, to go with 15 assists. He is a versatile player and played as a left winger, right winger and as a second striker apart from, centre-forward.

He is only 19 years old and we could see him dominate world football in the coming years.

All stats via Transfermarkt

1 / 5 NEXT