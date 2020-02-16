Ranking the top 5 contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot this season | La Liga 2019-20

Who is going to win the race?

We are past the halfway mark of the 2019/2020 season of La Liga, which means now we now know how every player has fared for their respective teams on a consistent basis.

Usual competitors Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid traditionally produce the most goalscorers in most seasons, but this season, it's been different. While Atletico have struggled to find the back of the net regularly, the Blaugrana and the Los Blancos have been dependent on one or two players for their goals.

Nevertheless, La Liga is blessed with attacking talent and we have seen some players from the mid-table sides step up and perform very well. Here, we take a look at the five contenders for the Trofeo Pichichi award this season.

5. Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann will find his groove

After signing for Barcelona last summer, Antoine Griezmann had a rocky start to life at the Nou Camp. The Frenchman is still learning the trade of playing alongside Lionel Messi and for all his inconsistencies, he has played out of position for most of this season.

He has played on the left wing because Luis Suarez has started most of the time as the out-and-out striker. With the Uruguayan out injured for the rest of this season, maybe we will see the best of Griezmann as he will most definitely play in his preferred center-forward role.

This season, so far, the World Cup winner has scored 8 goals and set up a further 4 assists in La Liga. If the 28-year-old gets back to his best, he could climb up this list rapidly.

