Ranking the top 5 contenders for the PFA Player Of The Year Award up until now

Who's winning it this year?

We are approaching the business end of the 2019/2020 Premier League season. While Liverpool are running away in the Premier League title race, the battle for the UEFA Champions League spots is well and truly on, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Tottenham Hotspur, all in the mix.

The English league is blessed with some incredible players all across the park and to recognize the consistency of such players during the course of a Premier League season, the PFA Player of the Year is awarded to the best individual performer in England's top-flight every year.

In this article, we are going to take a look at some of the best performers in the 28th edition of the Premier League, who are also, quite obviously, in contention for the PFA Player of the Year this season.

#5 Jordan Henderson

Liverpool's skipper

Liverpool's captain, Jordan Henderson, is having arguably the best season in his career as the 29-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers for Jurgen Klopp's team.

The Englishman has shown his versatility at the heart of the Liverpool midfield, playing in almost every position in a midfield three - ranging from a No.8 to a deep-lying playmaker. He has not only been brilliant in helping out his defence this season, but the Liverpool skipper has also improved his passing range quite a bit.

The 29-year-old has played some of his signature quarterback passes from midfield to the forwards, that have now become a regular feature in the Reds' attack. In terms of stats, he has scored three goals in the Premier League this season, to go along with five assists. Defensively, Henderson has won 67% of his tackles, with 17 clearances, and 24 interceptions.

