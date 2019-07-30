Ranking the top 5 footballers in the world at the moment

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 506 // 30 Jul 2019, 14:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi delivered impressive performance last season

Last season, we witnessed outstanding performances from the world's leading footballers such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, many Liverpool players were considered the best performers in their respective positions following the club's Champions League triumph.

Still, there are plenty of huge debates regarding which player deserves to be named as the world's best. Liverpool stars such as Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson were impressive. On the other hand, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva also received plenty of praise.

Major international tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations, Copa America and UEFA Nations League have ended. Thus, the results of these international competitions will significantly affect the standings of this list. Without further ado, let us take a look at last season's top-performing footballers.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to regain his best form after leaving Real Madrid

The former Real Madrid superstar had a somewhat mixed season with Juventus. Bought for a club-record fee of €100 million last year, Ronaldo was expected to win the Champions League title with his new club. Unfortunately, the Old Lady lost to impressive Ajax side in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo managed to slot all of Juventus's goals in the knockout phase. The Portugal talisman also impressed in the domestic league, amassing 21 goals and provided 8 assists. He was named as Serie A Player of the Year and won the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo appeared twice in the international competition, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-finals. Despite managing to make some positive records, Ronaldo was arguably far from his best last season. He was even outscored by 36-year-old Fabio Quagliarella in Serie A.

The 34-year-old also failed to outscore arch-rival Lionel Messi in the Champions League. Thus, he is ranked at the bottom of this list.

1 / 5 NEXT