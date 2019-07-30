×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ranking the top 5 footballers in the world at the moment

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
506   //    30 Jul 2019, 14:26 IST

Lionel Messi delivered impressive performance last season
Lionel Messi delivered impressive performance last season

Last season, we witnessed outstanding performances from the world's leading footballers such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, many Liverpool players were considered the best performers in their respective positions following the club's Champions League triumph.

Still, there are plenty of huge debates regarding which player deserves to be named as the world's best. Liverpool stars such as Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson were impressive. On the other hand, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva also received plenty of praise.

Major international tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations, Copa America and UEFA Nations League have ended. Thus, the results of these international competitions will significantly affect the standings of this list. Without further ado, let us take a look at last season's top-performing footballers.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to regain his best form after leaving Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to regain his best form after leaving Real Madrid

The former Real Madrid superstar had a somewhat mixed season with Juventus. Bought for a club-record fee of €100 million last year, Ronaldo was expected to win the Champions League title with his new club. Unfortunately, the Old Lady lost to impressive Ajax side in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo managed to slot all of Juventus's goals in the knockout phase. The Portugal talisman also impressed in the domestic league, amassing 21 goals and provided 8 assists. He was named as Serie A Player of the Year and won the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo appeared twice in the international competition, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-finals. Despite managing to make some positive records, Ronaldo was arguably far from his best last season. He was even outscored by 36-year-old Fabio Quagliarella in Serie A.

The 34-year-old also failed to outscore arch-rival Lionel Messi in the Champions League. Thus, he is ranked at the bottom of this list.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Ranking the top 10 best footballers in the world before the forthcoming season
RELATED STORY
The best Football players in the world: Ballon D'or Power Ranking 2019 May
RELATED STORY
Ballon D'or Power Ranking 2019 JUNE | Best Football players in The world
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Top 5 most valuable players in the world
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 players in the world based on their performances this season
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Ranking the current 5 favourites for the award
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Ranking the current 5 favourites for the award
RELATED STORY
Football: Ranking the top 5 right-backs in the world 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Ranking the current 5 favorites for winning the award
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or Power Ranking - June 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Today NOM CEL 10:30 PM Nõmme Kalju vs Celtic
Europa League 2018-19
01 Aug ZOR BUD 09:30 PM Zorya vs Budućnost
01 Aug UNI HON 09:45 PM Universitatea Craiova vs Honvéd
01 Aug LEV AEK 10:00 PM Levski Sofia vs AEK Larnaca
01 Aug RIG PIA 10:00 PM Riga vs Piast Gliwice
01 Aug HAC AZ 10:00 PM Häcken vs AZ
01 Aug DEB TOR 10:00 PM Debrecen vs Torino
01 Aug MAC STR 10:30 PM Maccabi Haifa vs Strasbourg
01 Aug MAL DOM 10:30 PM Malmö FF vs Domžale
01 Aug KI LUZ 10:30 PM KÍ vs Luzern
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us