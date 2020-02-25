Ranking the top 5 free transfers in Liverpool history

Liverpool has gotten quite lucky when it comes to brokering free transfers in recent years

In an age where players are going for ridiculous sums of money, those who come for free and succeed provide an extra bit of satisfaction to the club and fans alike.

Liverpool, in their vast history, have racked up a few of these free signings and have reaped huge harvests in return. The Merseyside giants are currently at the summit of English and European football and have found some world-class players for absolutely nothing on the way. The side, however, hardly calls for anyone and this scrupulous approach has led them to a fair share of success with free transfers.

There have been a few players who arrived at Anfield for nothing but have been adored, admired and loved by the fans and those who ultimately emerged as cult heroes at the Kop end. Let's have a look at some of the most successful players who arrived at Liverpool for free but left their mark on the club's chronicle.

#5 Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler returned to Liverpool in January 2006 on a free transfer. The 'Toxteth Terror' had left the club in 2001 after falling down the pecking order at Anfield. His arrival dearly excited the fans as he was already a club great at the time of his return to Merseyside.

The former England striker scored 128 goals in 266 appearances during his two spells with the Reds. His second spell at the club was fondly marked by a huge amount of joy on the part of the fans, who displayed a series of banners with his nicknames on them during games.

Despite staying for just one year, Fowler enjoyed a fair amount of success with Liverpool in his second spell. He helped the club reach the Champions League final that year but the Reds came short against AC Milan in Athens.

