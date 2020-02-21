Ranking the top 5 goalkeepers in the world right now

Who's the best in the world?

As the tactics in football have developed and become more complex over the years, the role of a goalkeeper has also undergone a transformation. A modern-day goalkeeper is expected to do way more than just keeping the ball out of the back of the net, as he is now trusted to assist the build-up play, instigate counter-attacks and sometimes, even find a line-breaking pass through the opposition defense.

Goalkeepers are now sharing the limelight with some of the best wingers, strikers, defenders, and midfielders in the world because of their increased importance in a team. Clubs are now prepared to spend exorbitant amounts of money to find a trusted footballer who can start in between the sticks (Kepa Arrizabalaga - €80M to Chelsea, Alisson Becker - €72.5M to Liverpool are the most recent examples).

Here, we are going to rank the top 5 goalkeepers in the world, who are currently indispensable to their sides.

#5 Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois signed for Real Madrid on August 2018 as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but he struggled to integrate into the team in his first season - so much so that he was even labeled a flop.

This season, however, we are finally witnessing the true quality of Los Blancos' Belgian goalkeeper as he has redeemed himself to the Madrid faithful by keeping 11 clean sheets from 21 games in La Liga, to go along with 2 clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League.

Courtois was always a brilliant shot-stopper and quite adept at playing out from the back, which we are finally seeing quite regularly at the Santiago Bernabeu. His communication with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane has improved as well and made the team a better defensive unit. His form will be key if Zinedine Zidane wants to lead Real to a league title this season.

