10 best goalkeepers of the decade

Liverpool's Alisson helped them to win the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19

The past decade has seen the rise of some immensely talented footballers, but while fans of the game naturally fawn over flashy attackers like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, almost equally important to a team’s fortunes is a great goalkeeper.

Legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson once claimed that a great goalkeeper could be worth 15 points across a season, and these ten brilliant shot-stoppers have claimed plenty of points –and trophies – for their teams over the last ten years.

Here are the top 10 goalkeepers of the decade (2010-2019) – in no particular order as they’re near impossible to rank.

1. Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon has been one of the world's best keepers for two decades

The grand old man of this list, Gianluigi Buffon would’ve made it onto any list of great goalkeepers of the previous decade, but his consistency and trophy haul means that he makes this list easily too. At 41 years old he likely doesn’t have many active years left ahead of him, but despite never managing to capture the elusive UEFA Champions League, he’s had an incredible ten years.

The Italian struggled during the first season of the decade – 2010-11 – as he missed most of the season with a back injury, but he returned with a vengeance in 2011-12, conceding just 16 goals in 35 appearances and recording 21 clean sheets – a Serie A record – as Juventus won the Scudetto. That season saw him produce an 82% save percentage – and he was even nominated for the 2012 Ballon d’Or.

Buffon followed by winning a further six straight Scudetto titles and then moved to Paris St. Germain – where he immediately picked up a Ligue 1 title too. With an incredibly well-rounded game and the experience to read potential goal threats in a way that even other great keepers might not, the Italian legend is one of the greatest keepers of all time – let alone the past decade.

