Ranking the top 5 midfielders in the Premier League this season | Premier League 2019-20

Jayesh Motwani

Who's been the best?

We are halfway through the 2019/2020 season of the Premier League, which means now we know how almost every player has fared for their respective teams in England's top-flight.

Here, we are going to talk about midfielders as they are the driving force behind every teams' eventual success. They are the players who cannot afford to have a bad game, as both the defence and attack depends on them.

The Premier League has a plethora of brilliant midfielders, ranging from number six's to number ten's and here, we are going to take a look at such five midfielders, who have stood out this season.

Honourable Mentions: Georginio Wijnaldum, James Maddison, Oliver Norwood, Fred, and Joao Moutinho.

#5 Jorginho

Jorginho has been impeccable

After signing for Chelsea in the summer of 2018, Jorginho seems to have finally found his feet in the Premier League. This season, we have seen Jorginho the defensive playmaker at his very best as he has been dictating games from deep for Chelsea and along with that, he has improved defensively as well.

Averaging 96 touches per game, the 28-year-old has scored four goals this season, along with giving two assists. Defensively, the Italian has won 65% of his tackles, with 21 clearances, and 52 interceptions.

Jorginho is pivotal to Frank Lampard's style of play at Stamford Bridge and if he continues to perform the way he has done this season, Chelsea's chances of finishing in the top four will be greater.

